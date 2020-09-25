Mason City health center's gives 300 same-day COVID tests since Monday

Not only can officials respond quicker but the more rapid testing data they have to work off of the better chance they have of identifying COVID-19 clusters before they spiral out of control.

When people call in to CG Public Health, or when the department is asking people to get tested, Stiles said that officials are giving people all of the testing opportunities available within the area.

"Anytime we would have the availability to do that would be good," Stiles said.

The one concern that Kruckenberg does have is when people are coming in.

"If they’ve had an exposure, the recommended time is to wait 5-7 days for symptoms. It’s a waste of a test and a waste of time because the incubation period for this virus is 2-14 days. Getting tested too soon after an exposure is not recommended," she said.