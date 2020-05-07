Mason City has free 'fill dirt' available

Just in time for spring gardening, the City of Mason City announced on Thursday afternoon that is has free fill dirt available for residents that need it.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, citizens can pick the fill dirt up by appointment from the city's street division or by delivery from the department.
Deliveries are running between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and is an option for anyone in Mason City or anyone within a 10-mile radius. Burnett did note that "the delivery area will need to be accessible to a single axle dump truck."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!