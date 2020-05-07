Mason City has free 'fill dirt' available

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just in time for spring gardening, the City of Mason City announced on Thursday afternoon that is has free fill dirt available for residents that need it.

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, citizens can pick the fill dirt up by appointment from the city's street division or by delivery from the department.

Deliveries are running between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and is an option for anyone in Mason City or anyone within a 10-mile radius. Burnett did note that "the delivery area will need to be accessible to a single axle dump truck."

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

