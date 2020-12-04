Mason City Hall closed to general public until further notice

With COVID-19 numbers not significantly dropping in Cerro Gordo County, Mason City officials are taking some major precautions.

Namely, closing.

According to a press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the Mason City Hall building will be closed to the public beginning end of business day Friday. Which means that face-to-face and in-person payment transactions will cease for the time being.

Burnett wrote in the release that the move was made "due to the concern for the safety of our employees and the community."

Though all in-person transactions are being halted for now, Burnett did note that city staff will continue to work and provide services to the public "electronically, by phone, by mail, and when necessary, by appointment." However, those appointments would need to be made in advance.

In the press release, Burnett also noted that single use sanitation stickers will not be available to purchase at City Hall and instead will be available at area stores for purchase.

Mason City Transit services will be not be halted and rides will be free of charge until further notice though a face mask is required to ride. "Bus passes will not be available for purchase at City Hall until further notice," Burnett wrote.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

