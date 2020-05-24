Mason City guard member: 'You help out where you live'

“We’re here because of COVID-19,” he said. “That’s why we are doing this, so everyone can get the help they need and the supplies they need. I live in northern Iowa and it’s nice to be able to do things that affect where you live and your hometown. You help out where you live.”

Holt said that he joined the National Guard because he wanted to have a civilian life while he was serving, and also to stay close to home and his family. His brother also serves in the 1133rd, in the maintenance platoon.

The 14-year Guard veteran knew he wanted to be in the 1133rd and hasn’t regretted it. With the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his troops are housed in one-man rooms at Camp Dodge, near Johnston, to observe the social distancing rules and regulations. He gets a schedule of deliveries the night before and he texts his team of the locations, or if they will be at Camp Dodge.

Holt said people seem grateful for the job the 1133rd is doing throughout the state.

“Everybody seems to be in good spirits out there,” Holt said. “One guy was so happy, he bought lunch for us.”

For Andy Buffington, the emergency management coordinator for Winnebago and Hancock counties, receiving the thermometers was “very helpful” in the battle.