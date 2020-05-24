Mason City guard member: 'You help out where you live'

Sgt. Josh Holt commands a group of about a dozen men and women from North Iowa who help those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic battle.
Every day, Holt and the other National Guardsmen from the 1133rd Transportation Company mount up from Camp Dodge near Johnston in their beige semi-trailers and deliver essential personal protective equipment (PPE) all across the state to health care facilities in need.
“It’s nice being involved with the solution,” said Holt, of Mason City. “Looking back to the year 2020, I can say we were a part of helping out.”
There are currently more than 200 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen on duty directly supporting the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. With the assistance of the Iowa departments of Transportation and Public Safety, all 99 counties have received shipments of PPE since the missions began on March 24.
Recently, Holt teamed up with his usual partner, SPC Madison Dutka, of Nora Springs, to deliver 75 non-touch thermometers to the Winnebago County Public Health office in Forest City before taking other PPE to Clarion.
He said that is a typical day, where he and Dutka load up the truck and usually make two deliveries, four to five times a week. He and Dutka are close to reaching 10,000 miles in the mission that started nearly a month ago.
“We’re here because of COVID-19,” he said. “That’s why we are doing this, so everyone can get the help they need and the supplies they need. I live in northern Iowa and it’s nice to be able to do things that affect where you live and your hometown. You help out where you live.”
Holt said that he joined the National Guard because he wanted to have a civilian life while he was serving, and also to stay close to home and his family. His brother also serves in the 1133rd, in the maintenance platoon.
The 14-year Guard veteran knew he wanted to be in the 1133rd and hasn’t regretted it. With the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his troops are housed in one-man rooms at Camp Dodge, near Johnston, to observe the social distancing rules and regulations. He gets a schedule of deliveries the night before and he texts his team of the locations, or if they will be at Camp Dodge.
Holt said people seem grateful for the job the 1133rd is doing throughout the state.
“Everybody seems to be in good spirits out there,” Holt said. “One guy was so happy, he bought lunch for us.”
For Andy Buffington, the emergency management coordinator for Winnebago and Hancock counties, receiving the thermometers was “very helpful” in the battle.
“They deliver those critical needs you can’t source locally,” he said. “Working with the state, our Guard soldiers have been fantastic throughout all of this, seven days a week, 365 days a year right now it seems like. They are doing a great job for us.”
Cpt. Matthew Berry, the company commander for the 113rd Transportation Company, couldn’t agree more.
“They are great soldiers and very dedicated to the mission,” he said. “I talk to the soldiers every day. The recurring theme is that the mission they are on and the feedback they are receiving are being well received. People are happy with the 1133rd.”
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
