Mason City group launches online fundraiser for childhood cancer

An all-day fundraiser that raised more than $25,000 for childhood cancer in 2019 is going online this year.
Stomping Out Childhood Cancer will host an online auction from 10 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, on its Facebook page.
“I hope people are willing to open their pockets and help these kids,” said Beth Bull, Stomping Out Childhood Cancer Board treasurer. “There are a lot who need our help.”
The online auction will feature more than 40 donated items, including themed gift baskets, gift certificates, furniture and “a whole array of different things.”
Photos of the items will be shared in the organization’s Facebook event “Stomping Out Childhood Cancer On-Line Auction,” and individuals can participate by bidding in $1 increments until the event ends.
Individuals with the highest bids when the auction closes will be notified of a time when they can pick up their item.
The Stomping Out Childhood Cancer Board voted unanimously a month ago to cancel its in-person fundraising event, scheduled for Saturday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Childhood cancer does not stop because of the pandemic and the need of North Iowa families for support does not end,” the nonprofit’s event poster said.
The online auction is taking place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Stomping Out Childhood Cancer, a Mason City-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was started in 2018 by a group of local parents and family members who have experienced childhood cancer firsthand.
Bull said she got involved with the organization because of her niece Blaire, a childhood cancer survivor.
“Before my niece Blaire was diagnosed, I knew about (childhood cancer), but I didn’t know how much there was,” she said. “It’s just so heartbreaking.”
In 2018, the group hosted its first event at the Surf District Rock ‘n’ Roll Grill and raised about $12,000 for childhood cancer research and area families.
Last year’s event, which was held at the North Iowa Events Center, featured a silent auction, a live auction, concession stand, bake sale, bouncy houses, children’s games, bags tournament and more.
The Stomping Out Childhood Cancer event raised more than $25,000, Bull said, adding a similar event was planned this year with even more for people to enjoy.
“Everybody wanted to come back and do it with us,” she said. “That’s why this year it was so heartbreaking to cancel it, but we’re finding other ways to help these kids and their families.”
In addition to the online auction, the board plans on selling T-shirts and hosting other fundraisers in the coming weeks and months to support children and families affected by cancer in southern Minnesota and North Iowa as well as cancer research at Children’s Oncology Group.
“We’re hoping next year things can get back to normal,” Bull said.
She said the Stomping Out Childhood Cancer Board is grateful for the community support its received without the in-person event, and it always welcomes new members and volunteers to help with future fundraisers.
For more information about Stomping Out Childhood Cancer, visit www.stompingoutchildhoodcancer.com or follow its Facebook page.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
