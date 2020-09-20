Mason City group launches online fundraiser for childhood cancer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An all-day fundraiser that raised more than $25,000 for childhood cancer in 2019 is going online this year.

Stomping Out Childhood Cancer will host an online auction from 10 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, on its Facebook page.

“I hope people are willing to open their pockets and help these kids,” said Beth Bull, Stomping Out Childhood Cancer Board treasurer. “There are a lot who need our help.”

The online auction will feature more than 40 donated items, including themed gift baskets, gift certificates, furniture and “a whole array of different things.”

Photos of the items will be shared in the organization’s Facebook event “Stomping Out Childhood Cancer On-Line Auction,” and individuals can participate by bidding in $1 increments until the event ends.

Individuals with the highest bids when the auction closes will be notified of a time when they can pick up their item.

The Stomping Out Childhood Cancer Board voted unanimously a month ago to cancel its in-person fundraising event, scheduled for Saturday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.