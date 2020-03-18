Mason City food banks, providers feel pressure from COVID-19

"We’re available here," Ragan said. "If you know someone who needs help, you can call Meals on Wheels as well."

Clayton said her group has had to change the way it processes people, too.

For the time being, those wanting the services of Hawkeye Harvest have to: show up, indicate who they are and that they live in the area and need food assistance, and then take a box to go. Clayton said that's the best way the Food Bank can help people while maximizing social distancing.

That grab-and-go method is similar to what the Mason City Community School District is running right now for its emergency lunch plan.

In the first day of the plan, Tuesday, school food-services workers at two different school locations relayed more than 200 meals to students and families in the district (including at least 75 within the first 30 minutes or so of being open).