Mason City food banks, providers feel pressure from COVID-19

For right now, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank volunteer Carol Clayton says she isn't worried about the Mason City food provider running out of any vital items. She said that even with uncertain conditions caused by the spread of COVID-19 across the country, supplies at the facility on South Adams Avenue are strong.
But there's a chance of that changing because of the sudden and increased demand in the community for the services that Hawkeye Harvest offers.
"We usually run between 75 and 100 and yesterday (Tuesday) we served 208," Clayton said. And though she said she's not sure what they're expecting for days going forward, she does think certain food items will be reduced with that kind of turnout.
"Our milk is limited. Eggs, too. Perishable stuff we’ll have a harder time keeping," she acknowledged. Clayton said she thinks a reason for that shift is that people who are currently not working or have been laid off are adding to the people who more regularly show up.
Along with that kind of alteration, Hawkeye Harvest is having to reconsider its normal volunteer base.
According to Clayton, volunteers for the food bank are typically older folks, but they're now being asked to not come if they don’t feel comfortable.
It's a concern shared by those in charge of Mason City's Community Kitchen as well.
"At this point, we’re trying to make sure we don’t have too many volunteers working because we have a large senior population of volunteers," Executive Director Amanda Ragan said.
One thing she emphasized is that she and her team members want to make sure people are staying home and aren't taking risks they don't need to right now, which is part of the reason the Community Kitchen has changed the way it's giving food to Mason City residents.
According to Ragan, the Community Kitchen is now doing carryouts, Monday through Saturday until 12:30 p.m., during the time it would normally have people come in to eat. For evening meals, running Monday through Friday, people are asked to come in, get the food that they want and leave.
"We’re available here," Ragan said. "If you know someone who needs help, you can call Meals on Wheels as well."
Clayton said her group has had to change the way it processes people, too.
For the time being, those wanting the services of Hawkeye Harvest have to: show up, indicate who they are and that they live in the area and need food assistance, and then take a box to go. Clayton said that's the best way the Food Bank can help people while maximizing social distancing.
That grab-and-go method is similar to what the Mason City Community School District is running right now for its emergency lunch plan.
In the first day of the plan, Tuesday, school food-services workers at two different school locations relayed more than 200 meals to students and families in the district (including at least 75 within the first 30 minutes or so of being open).
As to how individual members of the community can help out such services right now, Clayton said giving money, if possible, is still ideal because that allows the food bank to better purchase exactly what it needs right now.
In summing up the situation, Clayton quite simply said: "We need the support."
If possible, those interested and able to volunteer should go through their local church groups first.
