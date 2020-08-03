Mason City flyover honors World War II vet

An American hero.
That's the way Mason City resident Robert J. Welter was characterized during his funeral at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery on Monday morning. What the World War II-veteran got during the service then was no less than a hero's sendoff.
To mark the solemn occasion, there was the typical performance of "Taps," that tearjerker of a bugle call that tends to last just under a minute, as well as a three-volley salute from the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard. But given that Welter served in the Army Air Corps during the war the send-off had another, more dramatic component: a flyover from a P-51 Mustang similar to the kind Welter himself piloted.
When Welter enlisted in 1943 he was joining as a 19-year-old from Corwith who put his studies with the University of Iowa aside to go and fight abroad. His father had served World War I so it was keeping up a tradition of sorts.
Welter ended up with the Army Air Corps where he piloted a P-51 Mustang on missions and then went on to serve as a flight instructor. While Welter was in the service, he met his future wife, Jean Wright, at a USO dance in Coffeyville, Kansas. But the couple had to wait until 1947 to finally tie the knot.
Once the war was over, Welter finished his degree with the University Iowa and landed a career with the IRS which he retired from in 1982. When he wasn't tending to taxes, Welter found time to continue his service with the Air Force Reserve and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
Outside of military service, Welter also managed to find the time to volunteer for Mason City’s Little League, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, Holy Family Church and the YMCA board.
About a year ago, Welter had a chance to ride in a plane similar to his own but the 95-year-old Welter wasn't able to.
"If I could just take one more ride," his family remembered him saying.
Welter's wish, which didn't materialize before his death on July 21, brought his family in contact with the Commemorative Air Force's Rise Above group which works to honor the legacies of those who served.
"Our mission is to tell their stories and there’s less and less of them that can tell them themselves so that’s why we do what we do," CAF Rise Above Leader Doug Rozendaal said. According to him, a bit of divine intervention happened for his organization and the Welter family to connect.
As fate would have it, from Aug. 3-Aug. 9, the Mason City Airport is hosting two World War II-era planes for residents to view and possibly even ride in: a B-17 Bomber and a P-51 C Mustang. So the very same sort of plane Welter had experience with would be in the area while his funeral was happening. The way that Rise Above Senior Logistics Coordinator Kristi Younkin put it: "The Mustang was there and ready to go."
The P-51 roared over the original block of Elmwood-St Joseph several times before returning back to the hangar. After the volley and the playing of "Taps," it was the punctuation on a life that was made in the air more than 75 years ago.
"We just love to be able to honor these guys," Younkin said. "Especially for the families so that they can see what their father or grandfather flew and being able to honor them in that way is pretty incredible."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
