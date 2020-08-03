Mason City flyover honors World War II vet

Once the war was over, Welter finished his degree with the University Iowa and landed a career with the IRS which he retired from in 1982. When he wasn't tending to taxes, Welter found time to continue his service with the Air Force Reserve and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

Outside of military service, Welter also managed to find the time to volunteer for Mason City’s Little League, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, Holy Family Church and the YMCA board.

About a year ago, Welter had a chance to ride in a plane similar to his own but the 95-year-old Welter wasn't able to.

"If I could just take one more ride," his family remembered him saying.

Welter's wish, which didn't materialize before his death on July 21, brought his family in contact with the Commemorative Air Force's Rise Above group which works to honor the legacies of those who served.