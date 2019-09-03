Mason City firefighters worked on "mayday" calls Tuesday to better prepare to locate and rescue victims or firefighters trapped in a building.
The search and rescue training took place in an empty house in the 1300 block of Sixth Street Southwest, next to the Willowbrook Mall.
"If we're doing this, things are going wrong," said Lt. Bob Rush, the commander on scene.
According to Lt. Carl Ginapp, who was conducting the training, fire personnel practiced breaching walls from the outside to rescue victims or firefighters trapped and in trouble inside a house or building.
After the victim is located inside, a chain saw-wielding firefighter then cuts a triangle in the outside wall and firefighters remove that part of the house or building to create an escape route.
"We practice for the worst case scenario," Ginapp said. "All personnel will step in if a victim or a fellow firefighter is in trouble."
According to Lt. Ginapp, three shifts of 10-11 firefighters will go through the training. He said having a house to do real-life training is always a bonus and is so much better than simulating the training.
"To able to see it live and evaluate it after is so valuable," he said. "We want all of our firefighters to be prepared for anything."
