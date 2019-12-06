{{featured_button_text}}

The final alarm for Deputy Chief of EMS Dave Johnson came into the Mason City Fire Department at 3:18 p.m. on Friday afternoon. 

Before the shrill but clear tones blared out into the basement of the department where more than two dozen of Johnson's friends and family were gathered, the honor guard presented their colors and Chief Erik Bullinger thanked Johnson for his years of dedication and knowledge. 

But the alarm was the button on a brief but meaningful retirement ceremony for the 15-year emergency services vet who had decided to step down and pursue other, related interests. It was what caused the most red eyes in the room.

Before he had even graduated from Charles City in 1978, Johnson was volunteering for county ambulance services. And since that time he never strayed too far from his profession or from his home. 

Johnson got his training at NIACC. He started working with Charles City, more officially, in 1982. He spent time with the Clear Lake Fire Department until the late 1980s. He wrote four research papers and all of them were, in some way, related to emergency services.

Even when he spent time in the military, Johnson spent it as a medic. 

"It's probably not going to hit me for awhile," Johnson said immediately following the ceremonies. "It's bittersweet."

Looking back on his time spent with the department, Johnson said one of the things he'll remember most is the family environment of the service.

That and how varied the work could be.

"No day is the same," Johnson reflected. 

Long-time Mason City Fire Department Lieutenant Carl Ginapp will take over Johnson's role. 

But Bullinger reminded the crowd that was gathered that no replacement is ever one to one and that Johnson will leave a void.

"While Dave isn't going far away, he will be missed."

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. 

