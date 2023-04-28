The Mason City Fire Department and the Smithfield safety team held a joint hazardous materials training exercise Wednesday afternoon.

Teams of two -- one firefighter and one Smithfield employee -- simulated responding to a hazardous leak in an engine room. Responders donned protective suits with oxygen packs and entered the building, where they completed a designated task. After exiting they were "decontaminated" by firefighters.

"I always say, 'You never want to be a case study,'" said Chuck Butler. "If you screw up that bad, they'll teach about it for years."

Butler retired after a career in firefighting and now travels the country training industry staff and firefighters on responding to emergency situations with emergency response specialists.

"This is the kind of training we want to repeat so we can be good at it. We don't ever want to have to use it, but we want to be good at it," said Aaron Beemer of the MCFD. "It's not a routine situation, so we have to be sure to get it right."

Mason City's Hazmat team serves 10 counties. Most businesses report the hazardous chemicals and substances they have on site to their local emergency planning committee to let firefighters know what they'll be dealing with in the event of an emergency.

Some companies, Beemer said, go "above and beyond." The fire department has trained on site with Smithfield Foods, Kraft and Cargill and also conducted joint training with other companies.

At Smithfield, the safety team is made up of members of the plant maintenance staff. James Morrise , a powerhouse technician, credits these personnel with a familiarity of the plant layout, equipment and minor changes that can affect a high-risk response. He and Christian Stoeckel suited up for the practice run.

Each responder who will enter the building gets a health check as they suit up. It's a baseline record so they can be checked again after the incident. Even in an emergency situation, this health check occurs for the safety of the responders.

The suits are airtight, with a heavy oxygen tank pack for breathing. The large, open face shields allow for workers to see all around them. A 50 degree day spared the trainees from overheating in the heavy suits. Morrise says, "It's not so bad. You have to get past any claustrophobic tendencies you have, but if you control your breathing, it's fine."

The decontamination portion of the exercise involves spraying down the outside of the suit with water, then taking off the helmet. As the firefighters peeled off Morrise's suit like a banana, they were careful to keep the outside of the suit from touching him. Then it's back for another health check.

Evan Raulie, plant manager, was on hand to see the Hazmat team in action. Just beyond the training zone, another safety training was being conducted with floor employees. Fire extinguisher training involves puting out a small, controlled fire. Raulie said they focus on safety.

"We have monthly safety trainings covering all sorts of things you might encounter in the plant. It's high priority here," Raulie said.