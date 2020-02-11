Mason City expenditures to come in under previous years

While there isn't yet a firm timetable for riverwalk work, Burnett said that residents can expect acquisition of land for the High Line Trail before June and the grading and trail crossings in the upcoming fiscal year. Though that's in line with earlier projections of 2021 construction, it's behind pace of a June 2019 projection to have the last bit of relevant land purchased "sometime that summer."

"I think our biggest point of focus is the RCR," Second Ward Councilman Will Symonds said of the current budgeting process. "Once we're through that we can work on other, more incremental things."

Symonds said that no one on the six-member council wants any frivolous costs or tax money that isn't wisely spent. And because he believes the budget is a reasonable one, he doesn't think that the small tax increase isn't a net negative.

"I think we're making some good decisions that will help us long term," Symonds said.