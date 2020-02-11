Mason City expenditures to come in under previous years

Mason City officials held their final workshop last week for the city's operating budget for the forthcoming fiscal year.
With that out of the way, it now has one main hurdle left to clear ... approval, by formal resolution, by council.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, that's expected to come within the next month and when it does the budget, for expenditures, will be coming in under the previous year.
"They are at $87 million this fiscal year budget, which is down from $96 million in the last fiscal year budget," Burnett said.
He said that one driver of that is work related to the River City Renaissance starting to come off the operating budget as well as other primary capital expenditures decreasing.
Near the top of the list of the targeted priorities for the city over the next year are: the acquisition and opening of the High Line Trail, development of the city's riverwalk and completion of the River City Renaissance project.
While there isn't yet a firm timetable for riverwalk work, Burnett said that residents can expect acquisition of land for the High Line Trail before June and the grading and trail crossings in the upcoming fiscal year. Though that's in line with earlier projections of 2021 construction, it's behind pace of a June 2019 projection to have the last bit of relevant land purchased "sometime that summer."
"I think our biggest point of focus is the RCR," Second Ward Councilman Will Symonds said of the current budgeting process. "Once we're through that we can work on other, more incremental things."
Symonds said that no one on the six-member council wants any frivolous costs or tax money that isn't wisely spent. And because he believes the budget is a reasonable one, he doesn't think that the small tax increase isn't a net negative.
"I think we're making some good decisions that will help us long term," Symonds said.
One of those longer-term items is the riverwalk work that's currently in its first phase with downtown housing coming in the form of the 113-unit complex from Talon and what Burnett called "restoration of that southern area."
Burnett said that, during this stretch of time, the city will also start clearing away overgrown vegetation away while continuing to apply for grant funding and implementing the "Willow Creek Master Plan." That plan, which still needs to be finalized, would, among other things, improve the Hwy. 122 and US 65 corridors into the area, as well as access to the Willow Creek Trail and its look; and integrate the Willow Creek corridor into downtown.
The earliest the City Council can take up the plan is at its March 2 meeting. As for the overall operating budget, Burnett said that a public hearing will be set at the city's February 18 meeting.
