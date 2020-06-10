Mason City employee under investigation for alleged racist social media comments

In a comment about the matter, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that the city is aware of the employee’s Facebook posts and the comments contained in the posts are offensive and racist.

"The City of Mason City does not support these statements in any way and takes very serious the nature of the content of the post [but] cannot comment on the details of an active personnel investigation," Burnett said in a phone interview.

When asked directly whether or not it was specifically Jacobson being investigated by the city, Burnett replied, "You have the post there."

The city's employee handbook says that any known or suspected violation of its social media policy could result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination.