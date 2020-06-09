Mason City employee under investigation for alleged racist social media comments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Mason City is investigating an employee who has been accused of making racist comments on Facebook.

On Tuesday afternoon, the page "Mason City for Justice" had a post featuring multiple screenshots from a Randy Jacobson making comments about someone's ethnicity, using derisive sexual terms and saying that George Floyd, who died on May 25 after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on him for more than eight minutes, "needed to die" and was a "POS."

That comment originally appeared on a post in the Facebook group "North Iowa Rant and Rave" that was entitled "Thank You Derek Chauvin!" and has since been deleted.

In a comment about the matter, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that the city is aware of the employee’s Facebook posts and the comments contained in the posts are offensive and racist.