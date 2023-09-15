A newly developed housing initiative with the North Iowa Economic Development Corridor looks to fill gaps in the region's housing plans.

Chad Schreck, president and CEO of the EDC, said the effort just makes sense.

"We had a situation in another development where the organization purchased a property with homes that they didn't need to own. The decision was made that the organization could donate those homes to be moved rather than razing them unnecessarily," Schreck said.

Now, the North Iowa Housing Development Corporation is the owner of three homes to be moved to properties the city of Mason City recently purchased from owners.

The three debilitated properties were purchased under the city nuisance code to be demolished. The lots are located at 1526 S. Taft Ave., 220 and 220½ 12th St. S.E., which is one property, and 316 Fifth St. N.W.

Foundations will be laid on the lots and garages moved prior to the home relocations. Once settled in place, the houses will be sold for NIHDC's costs.

"We see our role as one where we can step in when the project is right. We're not in competition with developers, we're a nonprofit and we plan to reinvest the monies from any sales," said Schreck.

The homes being moved will be offered on the open market. Schreck said he believes there could be restrictions on the use of the properties, however. "We don't want to see these become Airbnbs or rental units. We'd love to see residents who haven't had a path to home ownership get these opportunities."

The NIHDC works closely with government and nonprofit agencies on assessing needs that must be met within the region. "We're keeping an open mind and working with interested parties on housing projects that can make an impact in the region," said Schreck.

The North Iowa Economic Development Corridor serves Mason City, Clear Lake and Greater Cerro Gordo County in North Central Iowa. Call (641) 423-0315 for more information.