Due to "facility issues," Mason City's Driver's License Service Center, located at 1622 S. Federal Ave., will be temporarily closed.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation, which oversees the facility, the center is in the process of relocating to a long-term, temporary location in a trailer in the parking lot of the Iowa DOT’s District 2 Office at 428 43rd St. SW.
"We are working diligently to get the office ready to serve customers and expect to open sometime," the release stated. The plan is to be able to serve customers on Friday, November 8 (for the exact time, people are invited to check out IDOT's driver's license page).
Driver’s license and identification services are expected to be provided at the location until a new, permanent location can be opened. Anyone with accessibility issues at the new facility can call 641-423-8391.
