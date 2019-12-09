The Mason City Mohawk Danzers took second place in Class VII Hip Hop, and second in Class 111 Novelty during the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Associations (ISDTA) State Championship on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Mason City Mohawk Danzers also placed First Place in Prop, and were also recognized with an award for Outstanding Community Service.
