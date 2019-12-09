{{featured_button_text}}
_DSC0998.JPG

Mason City performs its second-place entry in Class VII Hip Hop on Friday morning during the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Mason City Mohawk Danzers took second place in Class VII Hip Hop, and second in Class 111 Novelty during the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Associations (ISDTA) State Championship on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

