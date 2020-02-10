Mason City CSD's gym and pool project gets lower cost estimates

Sagdalen King said they talked about the mechanical system, took out the unnecessary mezzanine space, a little bit of pool storage and a lot of unneeded pool storage.

“We still have a healthy contingency in the budget right now,” Sagdalen King said.

With all the cost-saving strategies the firm used, the cost for the metal field house was lowered to $22.6 million to $25.6 million.

“So some measurable – I don’t know if I would call it savings – more understanding,” Sagdalen King said.

In the budget option, through using the similar strategies used for field house option, the cost is lowered to about $17.5 million to $20 million.

With both options, though, the board does not have to go to the taxpayers, since they can pay for it all on its own, according to Superintendent Dave Versteeg.

Bergland + Cram representative Scott Smed said the next step in the project is getting into the design and looking at the specific mechanical systems and electrical components they’ll need to put in to make the building function.