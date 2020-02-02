Mason City couple loves historic prairie school home’s setting

Gary and Anne Schmit bought a Prairie School home in Mason City’s Rock Glen in 2010 as their first residence together as a married couple.
“Both of us love old, historic homes,” Gary said.
The house at 21 Rock Glen, which was built in 1912, was designed by Walter Burley Griffin. The original owner was Harry D. Page.
Mason City is famous for its prairie school homes located in the Rock Glen-Rock Crest neighborhood along Willow Creek.
A key feature of the prairie school style of architecture is the integration of the design of a home with its natural setting.
The Page House is the only one in Rock Glen where the whole neighborhood can be seen from the windows, according to the Schmits.
Gary said the view from the living room windows is even more spectacular in the winter when the trees are bare because the limestone cliffs of Rock Crest can be seen.
“It’s a beautiful setting,” Anne said.
One of the things Gary and Anne like most about their home is the lighting.
The living room gets lots of natural light on sunny days. In the evening the dimmable lights along the perimeter of the room give it a soft, warm glow.
The sun room has large windows along three sides, letting in even more natural light. The family’s cats love this room because they can doze in the sun, according to Gary.
The original red tile in the sun room is still there. Gary said it’s the same kind of tile used in Mason City’s Historic Park Inn.
The Prairie School aesthetic of horizontal lines is reflected throughout the house, including the long, narrow bricks in the living room fireplace and even the slots in the radiator covers.
The Schimts removed the carpet from the living room to expose the original white oak floor.
The foyer by the front entrance has tile flooring from the 1910s “that you don’t see anymore,” Gary said.
The house underwent a major renovation in the 1940s. Two bathrooms and a double garage were added and the kitchen was expanded.
After the Schmits moved in, they discovered a mural hidden behind a wall-size mirror in the basement. It was painted by local artist Bob White around 1937 and depicts the members of the Dr. B. Waymond Weston family, who owned the house at the time. The mural also includes early images of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.
The Schmits enlisted the services of Mason City artist Jan Kostka to restore the mural.
Including the basement, the house has three levels.
The Schmits said the size of the house makes it a great place for family get-togethers.
“We have a pretty big family,” Anne said.