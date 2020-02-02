Mason City couple loves historic prairie pchool home’s setting

Gary and Anne Schmit bought a Prairie School home in Mason City’s Rock Glen in 2010 as their first residence together as a married couple.

“Both of us love old, historic homes,” Gary said.

The house at 21 Rock Glen, which was built in 1912, was designed by Walter Burley Griffin. The original owner was Harry D. Page.

Mason City is famous for its prairie school homes located in the Rock Glen-Rock Crest neighborhood along Willow Creek.

A key feature of the prairie school style of architecture is the integration of the design of a home with its natural setting.

The Page House is the only one in Rock Glen where the whole neighborhood can be seen from the windows, according to the Schmits.

Gary said the view from the living room windows is even more spectacular in the winter when the trees are bare because the limestone cliffs of Rock Crest can be seen.

“It’s a beautiful setting,” Anne said.

One of the things Gary and Anne like most about their home is the lighting.