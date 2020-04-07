Mason City Council to consider pair of COVID-19 items

The way it works is that Cerro Gordo County businesses, which have experienced significant disruption and revenue losses, will be eligible for grants up to $5,000 to "help ensure continuity."

Along with all three of those government bodies needing to approve the fund, all three will contribute $500,000 each while private business and individual residents will be able to contribute as well. The Mason City Council won't approve the fund plan outright on Tuesday night but rather set a public hearing date, April 21, where the fund will either be approved or dismissed.

As North Iowa Corridor President Chad Schreck noted in the release, eligibility pre-applications will open April 8, application reviews start on April 17 and will continue, weekly, until all funds are expended.

While the economic fund won't be finalized until April 21, the city's plan for a lease agreement that would aid local health care providers likely will be approved.