Mason City Council to consider pair of COVID-19 items

In just its second meeting since Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel's proclamation to ban public gatherings of 10 or more, the Mason City Council will gather on Tuesday night to weigh in on two COVID-19 plans amid the more typical slate of contract approvals, appointments and bid lettings.
One of the two plans is specifically focused on the immediate response to the health crisis caused by the pandemic while the other, a grant agreement, will address the longer term economic crisis that has developed because of the closures and interruptions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday afternoon, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation announced that it's developing a "Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund" with the cities of Clear Lake and Mason City (as well as Cerro Gordo County) to "provide relief assistance to (our) small businesses most impacted by the COVID pandemic."
The way it works is that Cerro Gordo County businesses, which have experienced significant disruption and revenue losses, will be eligible for grants up to $5,000 to "help ensure continuity."
Along with all three of those government bodies needing to approve the fund, all three will contribute $500,000 each while private business and individual residents will be able to contribute as well. The Mason City Council won't approve the fund plan outright on Tuesday night but rather set a public hearing date, April 21, where the fund will either be approved or dismissed.
As North Iowa Corridor President Chad Schreck noted in the release, eligibility pre-applications will open April 8, application reviews start on April 17 and will continue, weekly, until all funds are expended.
While the economic fund won't be finalized until April 21, the city's plan for a lease agreement that would aid local health care providers likely will be approved.
Mason City Fire Chief Erik Bullinger requested that the city approve such an agreement with Tierney Holdings that will make it possible to separate ambulance crews during the COVID-19 pandemic. If approved on Tuesday, two full crews (four personnel) would be stationed at a Fifth Street Southwest location.
The fixed rent is set at $2,500, for the length of the needed lease, and, according to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, will be paid through Coronavirus Aid Relief the city is applying for. Burnett added that if such funding doesn't come, General Fund reserves will be used.
