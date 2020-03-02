You are the owner of this article.
Mason City Council to consider High Line Trail funding, South Federal Fire Station issues
Mason City Council meeting Nov. 19, 2019

Mason City Council members go over agenda items at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

At Tuesday night's meeting of the Mason City Council, local officials will look to get clarity on multiple long-running projects.  

Two items on the March 3 agenda deal with the proposed High Line Trail which has been discussed as far back as December 2016 and council approved an initial land purchase on in March 2019. Along with them, there are items for bid letting on partial restoration of the South Federal Fire Station and finalizing payments for the first stage of work on the Winnebago River for dam mitigation. 

Trail work

For the High Line Trail, the city is looking at grant options which will help it with funding to complete the project. 

The first is a request for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for the maximum amount of $130,008, or 50% of the total project cost to help with a 10-foot wide lime chip trail from First Street Southeast to Fourth Street Northeast. At the same time, the city is also putting in for a $150,000 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for the lime chip trail work. Both grants require matching funds from the local government with the threshold from the former being $116,008 and the TAP grant requiring $96,016 in city funds to match.

High Line Trail Map

The city council voted in March to approve the purchase and real estate transfer for the south section of the High Line trail.
High Line

Most of the rail and ties have been removed from the future 5.9 mile High Line trail in Mason City.

Once fully finished, the completed High Line Trail would run about five miles and link 19th Street Southeast with County Road B-20. In August 2019, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that trail work had "hit a snag" when the process that was used to abandon the railroad was not accepted by the Surface Transportation Board. Burnett has said previously that the target for completing the necessary work is 2021. 

South Federal Avenue Fire Station

Since at least 2017, there have been plans and proposals for the Engine 2 Firehouse on South Federal Avenue. At one point, University of Iowa engineering students had an idea to possibly convert the 80-year-old Public Works Administration Art-Deco project into an office building. 

While that didn't occur, the city has been pursuing restoration options for the firehouse. The plan now, as City Engineer Mark Rahm has said, is to replace the roof which has been breached over the past several years and continues to leak.

The city put the work out to bid and received two initial bids on February 18 but had to reject one because of an error in the submission and declined the latter for coming in 24% over the $100,000 amount budgeted for the project. With that, Rahm is requesting for staff to rebid the project which is being funded through with GO Bonds. 

Winnebago Dam Mitigation

As a way to improve the transit and safety of kayakers and fish alike, Mason City officials have been doing dam mitigation on the Winnebago River that involves three pieces. 

Workers finished the "Low Head Dam No. 3" portion first, in early February, which mainly involved placing a series of rock deflectors and boulders in the river to help focus low flows toward the center of the river channel. And now the city is authorizing a final payment of $2,648 on the $52,978 project. 

Overall costs on the mitigation work are a bit higher. According to Burnett, the total project is estimated at over $500,000. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is working with the city to get to a 50/50 cost share on the project.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

