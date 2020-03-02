Mason City Council to consider High Line Trail funding, South Federal Fire Station issues

The city put the work out to bid and received two initial bids on February 18 but had to reject one because of an error in the submission and declined the latter for coming in 24% over the $100,000 amount budgeted for the project. With that, Rahm is requesting for staff to rebid the project which is being funded through with GO Bonds.

Winnebago Dam Mitigation

As a way to improve the transit and safety of kayakers and fish alike, Mason City officials have been doing dam mitigation on the Winnebago River that involves three pieces.

Workers finished the "Low Head Dam No. 3" portion first, in early February, which mainly involved placing a series of rock deflectors and boulders in the river to help focus low flows toward the center of the river channel. And now the city is authorizing a final payment of $2,648 on the $52,978 project.

Overall costs on the mitigation work are a bit higher. According to Burnett, the total project is estimated at over $500,000. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is working with the city to get to a 50/50 cost share on the project.

