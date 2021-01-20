Mason City Council takes issue with railroad practices in quiet zone discussion

"They’re making (it) more of a practice to go to a third-party consultant," Rahm said.

Email silence

Based on information in the most recent council packet, Mason City sent material for Union Pacific to review in March 2020. On July 28, the city received an email from the railroad company and hasn't had email communication with Union Pacific after that date. The following day, the packet states, a third-party consultant contacted the city to say that "all reviews and approvals would go through him." When the information went out to the consultant, the city didn't get any response for more than a month.

After that point, Rahm wrote, the city checked with the Union Pacific Railroad's Real Estate Office on the status of a previously approved and issued contractor's permit and learned that the permit had expired. To compound the problem, Union Pacific later rejected and refused to issue a permit for the contractor to work on the crossing at 15th Street Southwest.

Even with all that, the city council still needed to approve a $15,000 reimbursement agreement with Union Pacific at Tuesday night's meeting to "keep the project moving toward completion" as Rahm wrote in his memo.

Between a rock and a hard place

