Mason City Council setting date for five-year improvements plan, arts pavilion

Barring an unexpected development or vote, the city's plan is to hold a hearing on the "Capital Improvements Plan" for its Feb. 18 council meeting.

One aspect of the River City Renaissance that will be covered during Tuesday night's meeting is the indoor/outdoor performing arts pavilion, which is a $1.65 million project that includes a stage opening onto the Federal Plaza with a roof coming out from the north wall of Southbridge Mall.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett's recommendation to city council is to set a public hearing for bids on the work and approve the plans and specifications for the pavilion itself.

The plan is for the hearing to be held on March 17 and the target date for finishing the entire project is before the end of 2020.