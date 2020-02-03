Mason City Council setting date for five-year improvements plan, arts pavilion

Tuesday night's Mason City council meeting will see some substantial and long-standing financial-related moves to consider.
Near the top of that list is setting a hearing date for the 2021-2025 "Capital Improvements Plan" which officials use as a sort of North Star to guide them through planning and developing of long-term, vital projects.
The first of those years, 2021, will have about $30 million in capital projects included in the city's budget such as work on a taxiway at the Mason City Airport that's listed at $4.5 million (and will be offset by $3 million in federal funding) and about $1.75 million for paving on Monroe Avenue that will be funded through road use tax funds, grants and sewer/water revenues.
As City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson noted in the latest agenda, "The plan calls for General Obligation bonding of approximately $12,523,557 for various police, fire, development services, transit, museum, airport, cemetery, street, water and sewer projects." Included within that bonding is the River City Renaissance project at a cost of $8.7 million which is covered with a mix of state grants, TIF revenues (leverage future property tax payments for current projects) and debt service levies.
Barring an unexpected development or vote, the city's plan is to hold a hearing on the "Capital Improvements Plan" for its Feb. 18 council meeting.
One aspect of the River City Renaissance that will be covered during Tuesday night's meeting is the indoor/outdoor performing arts pavilion, which is a $1.65 million project that includes a stage opening onto the Federal Plaza with a roof coming out from the north wall of Southbridge Mall.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett's recommendation to city council is to set a public hearing for bids on the work and approve the plans and specifications for the pavilion itself.
The plan is for the hearing to be held on March 17 and the target date for finishing the entire project is before the end of 2020.
According to Burnett, Principal Financial has already secured naming rights to the pavilion which is being designed in a Prairie School style by Accord Architecture. Director of Development Services Steven van Steenhuyse has previously said that a part of the project is "reconfiguring the existing glass front, replacing it with a stage and at least one mall entry vestibule to one or both sides."
Mason City Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of every month in the Mason City Room of the Mason City Public Library. Other resolutions for the council to consider are a series of city hires, payments for Sixth Street Southwest water main repairs and approval of a collective bargaining agreement with Union Local No. 1367.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.