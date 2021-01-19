Mason City Council raises numerous questions about railroad practices in quiet zone discussion

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Mason City Council had the opportunity to consider resolutions on a number of items that have been in the works for some time.
Chief among those is the "quiet zone project" which has existed in one form or another since 2016 when the Federal Railroad Administration first held a diagnostic review for the city's proposed quiet zones near railroad crossings in Mason City.
Since that time, the project has had a number of delays and is currently at a standstill that's lasted for several months. That fact was acknowledged by Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm in the agenda for the meeting and during the meeting itself.
"It seems to get more complicated all the time," Rahm said.
According to him, one complicating factor in getting quiet zones fully established within city limits is that Union Pacific has had changes in management as well as the way municipal plans for such projects are reviewed.
"They’re making (it) more of a practice to go to a third-party consultant," Rahm said.
Email silence
Based on information in the most recent council packet, Mason City sent material for Union Pacific to review in March 2020. On July 28, the city received an email from the railroad company and hasn't had email communication with Union Pacific after that date. The following day, the packet states, a third-party consultant contacted the city to say that "all reviews and approvals would go through him." When the information went out to the consultant, the city didn't get any response for more than a month.
After that point, Rahm wrote, the city checked with the Union Pacific Railroad's Real Estate Office on the status of a previously approved and issued contractor's permit and learned that the permit had expired. To compound the problem, Union Pacific later rejected and refused to issue a permit for the contractor to work on the crossing at 15th Street Southwest.
Even with all that, the city council still needed to approve a $15,000 reimbursement agreement with Union Pacific at Tuesday night's meeting to "keep the project moving toward completion" as Rahm wrote in his memo.
Between a rock and a hard place
"It almost seems like they’re just trying to make more money off of us," Second Ward Councilman Will Symonds told Rahm during the meeting. Rahm addressed part of Symonds' concern by telling him that such reimbursement agreements are becoming more commonplace as is third-party consulting.
Symonds pressed further to ask Rahm what other options the city had at this point if it still wanted to go along with the quiet zone project but didn't want to hand over more money to cover more fees.
"I will choose my words carefully: We are between a rock and a hard place. We have no other choice. They are not going to let the project move any further until this is signed," Rahm said.
In a subsequent exchange, Rahm also informed Symonds that the Federal Railroad Administration, acting as agent for the city to Union Pacific, hadn't had a lot of luck in these endeavors either.
What other concerns are there?
Symonds wasn't the only councilmember with questions for Rahm.
Fourth Ward Councilman John Jaszewski asked Rahm who had first begun the quiet zone process.
"The city," Rahm responded.
Third Ward Councilman Joshua Masson had a question for Rahm about railroad practices even if the quiet zones do go into place: "Am I correct, from what I’ve heard, the operator of the train still has full discretion whether he honks the horn or not?" Masson asked.
Rahm's response: " It is up to discretion of the engineer on the train." (If there is a safety issue.)
When it came time to finally vote, the five present council members (Masson, Jaszewski, Symond, Tom Thoma and John Lee) unanimously approved the reimbursement agreement for $15,000 which is funded through the local option sales tax fund.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
