During Tuesday night's scheduled meeting, the Mason City Council will look to lock in projects aimed at bolstering the town's future and finalize plans to pay tribute to its recent past.
In the former column, there are resolutions to approve contracts related to the 12th Street Northwest Reconstruction project and move forward on a multi-million dollar development agreement with Golden Grain Energy. As for the latter, council has a recommendation to approve a "multi-component sculpture installation" in memory of former-Councilman Alex Kuhn who died in 2016.
According to Planning and Zoning Manager Tricia Sandahl, the sculpture features Kuhn, in bronze, on a 72-inch-by-20-inch bench reading to his sons Collan and Rylan. Collan is seated with his dad while Rylan is seated on a basketball.
Two other benches, of the same size, will also be a part of the display and are meant for the public to sit and engage with the memorial. Based on a review that Sandahl sent in a letter to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the installation will be placed on a 16-foot-by-four-inch diameter paved circle and visible to "patrons of the (Mason City Public) library."
In a letter to Sandahl and the planning and zoning committee, Kuhn's parents, Mark and Denise, state that they believe such a memorial is a "great way to sustain Alex's legacy of kid's literacy through reading."
"The idea is based on the fact that Alex read to students in Mason City elementary schools weekly. It adds meaning and purpose to the sculpture. And it brings the entire Mason City community together," they wrote. As of now, the "Alex J. Kuhn Memorial Fund" has raised more than $64,000 for such community efforts.
Development and reconstruction
You have free articles remaining.
Also on Tuesday night, the Mason City Council is considering a pair of resolutions related to work at 12th Street Northwest. The reconstruction project will include the removal of existing pavement and storm sewers, grading, the reshaping of the right of way and "the construction of an improved storm sewer piping network." Based on projections offered by City Engineer Mark Rahm, the budget for the work is around $290,000 and is coming from existing water and sewer funds.
Meanwhile, council is also being asked to approve final payment to Henkel Construction Company for work on the 12th Street Northwest Bridge. Final cost for the work, which wrapped in November 2018, was just above $982,340.81. The final payment is for the amount of $29,470.22.
One other long-developing development project Mason City is looking to push forward is a development agreement with Golden Grain Energy.
At this point, city staff is asking for a December 3 public hearing date to discuss providing a 10-year tax rebate of 100% of incremental taxes (for the first eight years) and 34% (for the final two) stemming from the $23 million expansion project Golden Grain is pursuing at its 43rd Street Southwest location. Under the outlined terms, at this time, Mason City Assessor Dana Shipley estimates that the project would add about $6.12 million in value to the property and bring about 10 new jobs.
Though there would be a possible tax rebate, there isn't a listed impact to the city's operating budget.
Mason City Council meetings are the first and third Tuesdays of each month, at 7 p.m., in the Mason City Room of the Mason City Public Library.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.