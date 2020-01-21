Mason City Council moves forward on historic fire station, hears upcoming Alliant Energy plans

Fire station

Not all of the doing would be creating something from whole cloth, however, as at least one item from Tuesday night's agenda proved.

The city council voted, unanimously, to advance to a public hearing for plans to restore a part of Mason City's historic South Federal Fire Station.

The fire station, which is an 80-year-old Public Works Administration project, is in need of a new roof as it has been breached over the past several years and continues to leak. In an October memo to Burnett, City Engineer Mark Rahm bluntly put it that: "Replacement of the roof has become imperative or the building may be lost."

Based on Rahm's estimates, the probable cost for the work would be $71,860 and would be funded through some of the city's bonds. And the hearing will be held on March 3.

Such restoration would likely be a benefit to the city getting the site on the National Register of Historic Places which evaluates properties based on: age, significance and integrity.