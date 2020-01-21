Mason City Council moves forward on historic fire station, hears upcoming Alliant Energy plans

In the first Mason City Council meeting since Mayor Bill Schickel gave his annual address and said that the 2020s would be a "decade of doing," Tuesday night's hearing offered glimpses of what some of that action might produce.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett made clear early on that, although the city is still prioritizing work for the next year or so, city officials have at least two infrastructure projects that residents would get recreational usage out of.
One, the High Line Trail, would run along parts of the former Minneapolis and St. Louis rail lines and would connect the south side of Mason City to the Lime Creek Nature Center. According to Burnett, improvements will begin soon after the final tract of land is acquired. The other project, the Riverwalk, would attempt to highlight the city's recent spate of building as well as its natural resources. That plan would be settled through the ongoing "Willow Creek Master Plan" which the city has been crafting to revitalize riverfront areas of town.
Fire station
Not all of the doing would be creating something from whole cloth, however, as at least one item from Tuesday night's agenda proved.
The city council voted, unanimously, to advance to a public hearing for plans to restore a part of Mason City's historic South Federal Fire Station.
The fire station, which is an 80-year-old Public Works Administration project, is in need of a new roof as it has been breached over the past several years and continues to leak. In an October memo to Burnett, City Engineer Mark Rahm bluntly put it that: "Replacement of the roof has become imperative or the building may be lost."
Based on Rahm's estimates, the probable cost for the work would be $71,860 and would be funded through some of the city's bonds. And the hearing will be held on March 3.
Such restoration would likely be a benefit to the city getting the site on the National Register of Historic Places which evaluates properties based on: age, significance and integrity.
In Mason City alone, there are 40 different properties listed on the National Register. That includes the Historic Park Inn Hotel, the First National Bank of Mason City and the St. John Baptist Church.
Alliant construction plans
Not all of the doing in Mason City in 2020 will be the city's either.
Near the beginning of the meeting, Alliant Energy Foundation representative Rebecca Gisel apprised the council of at least three works projects the company has planned in Mason City this year.
The primary goal of Alliant's work in 2020 will revolve around getting overhead distribution underground and, according to Gisel, that's already started on South Monroe Avenue and Ninth Street. She added that for now it is stop and go but the target is to finish by early fall.
Along with South Monroe Avenue, there will also be work in the River Heights neighborhood that will start in the early summer and also conclude in the fall.
And then pre-1983 cables will be replaced in the Regency area. That's anticipated to start in September. Though, as Gisel noted, those are "moving targets."
