If Tuesday night's city council meeting is any indication, 2020 looks to be a busy year for Mason City.
During the roughly 45-minute meeting, at least five construction-related projects were approved by the five council members including: a paving program for 2020, dam repair work and the building of a skywalk as part of the downtown hotel in the ongoing River City Renaissance.
The skywalk
According to WHKS engineering President Fouad Daoud, preliminary designs for the skywalk were approved by the state and final costs for the project should total around $2.5 million (which makes up a part of the larger $9.12 million being given to Mason City by the state for its Downtown Reinvestment Plan).
Daoud shared that final plans would be submitted in the first part of May and overall construction would last no longer than six months.
He went on to say that, in addition to working with the state, he's spent a good deal of time working with members from the board of directors overseeing The Music Man Square which the skywalk will connect to from the hotel.
Mason City Foundation Treasurer Jon Prebeck then came before the council to say that, although the designs had changed, WHKS' design plan is better now for The Music Man Square in part because it pushes things farther north.
The dam repair work
An ongoing project for city officials that now has contract approval from the council is mitigation on a series of dams along the Winnebago River.
The mitigation work for "Dam Number Three," which will be done by Beemer Companies out of Fairmont, Minnesota, is receiving grant funding from the state, in part, through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
According to Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler, the contract for the work comes out to about $51,000 (which is about $17,000 less than initial projections). A little more than $38,000 of that will come from Iowa DNR.
Part of what first spurred on the plans was interest from the DNR in fish passage on the Winnebago which the dam repair will help. Once the other two dams are funded and built, Stangler said that that stretch of river should also be more navigable for kayakers.
While discussing the plans with Stangler, council member Tom Thoma called the dam a "terrific amenity" for the city and asked what the current timeline was. Stangler responded that the work is to start in mid-to-late January and conclude by March.
The paving program
For about the first three months of 2019, one of the biggest sources of contention during city council meetings involved paving. Specifically there was a question about paving in the Central Heights neighborhood and how it would be paid for and who would pay for it.
And though there were recommendations for neighborhood residents to petition for the city's 2020 Paving Program, no residents put in.
Two petitions, in total, were received (according to City Engineer Mark Rahm) but those encompass a total of more than 18 properties in two locations.
One project would involve paving the alley of the 200 block between 27th and 28th Street SW while the other would see work done near South Carolina Place from Ninth Street Northeast to the railroad.
According to Rahm, policy requires that petitions for pavement must be signed by at least 50% of the properties abutting the street or alley. These two petitions more than met that threshold. The project is budgeted up to $50,000 and is being funded through road use tax and assessments.
