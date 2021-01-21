Mason City Council helps out with YWCA revitalization plan

Tuesday night, council OK'd a grant application plan on behalf of two owners looking to breathe new life into the dormant downtown building.

One of those involved the full establishment of quiet zones along railroad crossings within city limits. Another item, which received unanimous support, had a more restorative spirit.

The council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to approve a resolution which would assist two owners working to give a second life to the former YWCA building at 2 South Adams Avenue.

According to the council packet: As a part of their quest to bring luxury housing units, artist studios, a performance space and a hydroponic garden to the vacant landmark, developers Susanne Crane and Elisha Marin are pursuing a "Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant" from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). Per the IEDA's website, such grants are meant to assist communities with "the redevelopment, rehabilitation or deconstruction of buildings to stimulate economic growth or reinvestment in the community" by offering up to $100,000.