Mason City Council helps out with YWCA revitalization plan

Tuesday night, council OK'd a grant application plan on behalf of two owners looking to breathe new life into the dormant downtown building.
One of those involved the full establishment of quiet zones along railroad crossings within city limits. Another item, which received unanimous support, had a more restorative spirit.
The council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to approve a resolution which would assist two owners working to give a second life to the former YWCA building at 2 South Adams Avenue.
According to the council packet: As a part of their quest to bring luxury housing units, artist studios, a performance space and a hydroponic garden to the vacant landmark, developers Susanne Crane and Elisha Marin are pursuing a "Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant" from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). Per the IEDA's website, such grants are meant to assist communities with "the redevelopment, rehabilitation or deconstruction of buildings to stimulate economic growth or reinvestment in the community" by offering up to $100,000.
A crucial qualification for that program is that the city where the remediation is happening has to be the applicant and provide financial and/or in-kind resources, which is why the item came before city council.
In future rounds, the packet states that Crane and Marin will work to get state tax credits and may even apply for tax abatements since the property will feature three or more housing units within the city's "Urban Revitalization District."
"It’s been vacant for a long time and putting it to productive use is something we’re excited about," Mason City Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse said about the project.
He wasn't the only city official talking positively about what's planned.
To kick off the week, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel spent his "One Minute Monday Update" on Facebook talking about the future renovations.
"A historic downtown Mason City building may be gaining a brand new lease on life," he said near the beginning before signing off, "Stay tuned for more information on this exciting next step in the resurgence of downtown Mason City."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.