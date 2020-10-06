Mason City Council debates tweaks to zoning ordinance

Along with brightness controls and requirements for static images, the update ordinance would also ask that no more than one message center sign be allowed per property. And it includes language for lots on Delaware Avenue and Washington Avenue that make up part of Highway 65. In their district, such lots would be the only ones able to display message center signs as long as they're visible from the highway.

Mason City's most current zoning ordinance came into effect in June 2010. And though it's been amended several times since, including in 2018, city officials are still finding things that need to be tweaked.

Part of the reason for that is because, as Van Steenhuyse indicates in his memo to Burnett, there are certain issues that were not anticipated when the zoning ordinance was first written. On top of that, changes at the local level occasionally need to get in line with changes that happen at the state level for what is and isn't permissible.

And something such as a zoning ordinance is labyrinthine. Van Steenhuyse wrote in the memo that city staff "regularly find issues within the text that were previously unnoticed."

Again: At the next two city council meetings, the ordinance will be further considered before the council takes a final vote on changes.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

