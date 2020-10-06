Mason City Council debates tweaks to zoning ordinance

Of all the items on the agenda for Tuesday night's Mason City Council meeting, the issue that engendered the longest and most substantial discussion dealt with signs.
As a tweak to Mason City's zoning ordinance, Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse recommended to City Administrator Aaron Burnett and the council that the city clean up existing language in the ordinance regarding signs used as messaging by businesses and organizations in town. In particular, these ordinance changes would require brightness controls, slowed transitions and other programming standard updates.
According to Van Steenhuyse, one reason for the new stipulations is a safety concern.
"The genesis of all is this is that there have been studies done, usually by departments of transportation, that have found flashing billboards are a distraction to drivers on higher speed roads," Van Steenhuyse said.
But that's not the only potential issue.
As Second Ward Councilmember Will Symonds pointed out, there is the chance that not regulating the brightness of messaging signs could be a nuisance for residential areas.
"Neighbors also worry about signs being super bright and possibly blurring into their house at night," Symonds said. Which Burnett corroborated with complaints he'd heard from the previous cities he's worked in: "The animation capabilities of these systems is incredible so it's like a bright tv being put in the middle of a residential area."
Others on the council attempted to temper those residential concerns with worries about how such ordinance changes could impact businesses and the precedence that would be created.
"I’m not a big fan of more ordinances but if you guys say this has already been on the books and we’re just tweaking it, I guess I’m okay with it," First Ward Councilmember John Lee said before agreeing to let the item pass on its first read. There are still two more reads it will need to clear before the ordinance changes are solidified.
Meanwhile Third Ward Councilmember Joshua Masson said he was concerned about getting too much into regulating very specific aspects of a business' outreach. Though Jeannie Johnson, office manager for Johnson Sign Service, did say that businesses should "be concerned about dimming in evenings."
Along with brightness controls and requirements for static images, the update ordinance would also ask that no more than one message center sign be allowed per property. And it includes language for lots on Delaware Avenue and Washington Avenue that make up part of Highway 65. In their district, such lots would be the only ones able to display message center signs as long as they're visible from the highway.
Mason City's most current zoning ordinance came into effect in June 2010. And though it's been amended several times since, including in 2018, city officials are still finding things that need to be tweaked.
Part of the reason for that is because, as Van Steenhuyse indicates in his memo to Burnett, there are certain issues that were not anticipated when the zoning ordinance was first written. On top of that, changes at the local level occasionally need to get in line with changes that happen at the state level for what is and isn't permissible.
And something such as a zoning ordinance is labyrinthine. Van Steenhuyse wrote in the memo that city staff "regularly find issues within the text that were previously unnoticed."
Again: At the next two city council meetings, the ordinance will be further considered before the council takes a final vote on changes.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
