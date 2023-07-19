The Mason City Council has approved the job description and authorized approval for recruitment of a new community service officer for the police department.

The position will be filled with a civilian recruit who will handle duties that do not require a sworn officer. Duties include parking enforcement, animal control, prisoner transport, traffic direction and control and assisting patrol on calls for service.

The position is a single full-time opening, but the city is working with administration at North Iowa Area Community College to build a program that will allow for criminal justice students to earn credit for internships. In the future, the position could be arranged to allow for multiple interns to serve in part-time positions.

Previously, the city employed one full-time parking employee, but the position has been vacant since 2022, with the salary for the position still built into the budget. The city will use these funds to pay a new community service officer.

Paul Adams, at-large council member, asked if the program will assist in recruitment efforts. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said, "We see this as an opportunity to get to know some criminal justice students in a professional capacity. We get to see how they do, they get to see what the job is all about."

The city is negotiating with the Teamsters Union to determine rates of pay. The position will be advertised online at masoncity.net.