Mason City Council: Budget, hotel agreement amendment on tap

The City's regular general levy is standing pat at $8.10 per $1,000 at the same time that the special revenue levy is decreasing from $2.989 to $2.969 per $1,000 and the debt levy is increasing from $2.263 to $2.839 per $1,000. And the overall levy is going up to $14.387 per $1,000 from $13.721. Jacobson noted that a primary reason for the increase in the debt levy is additional taxes needed for the ongoing River City Renaissance project.

Utility increases for water and sewer are pegged at 2.55% and 2.83%, respectively while the increase on sanitation is expected to be about 40 cents a month more.

In total, Jacobson estimated that a home with a value of $100,000 should see a tax increase of approximately $11 in City taxes on the 2021 tax bill.

Hotel changes

Finally, the Council will need to approve a request to amend the downtown hotel development agreement with Gatehouse Capital to extend the deadline for property conveyance related to May 15 at the latest.