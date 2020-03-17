Mason City Council: Budget, hotel agreement amendment on tap

At Tuesday night's Mason City Council meeting, the six-member group will have a sizable amount of work to sign off on.
Along with the need to approve the annual budget, which will have $29.8 million in capital project expenditures, the council members are also being asked to greenlight bid notices for more than one project with a six-digit price tag.
Projects
In the Council's agenda, City Administrator Aaron Burnett is asking for an April 7 hearing on bids for the $1.7 million performing arts pavilion on the South Federal Avenue Plaza in downtown Mason City. The plan includes a stage opening onto the Federal Plaza with a roof coming out from the north wall of Southbridge Mall. Decorative steel would be used to fit in with the city's Prairie School style.
The rationale for the project is that it will provide a large-enough outdoor venue to hold the Mason City Municipal Band and will have an indoor option for times of uncooperative weather.
With that, the City also intends to award a $829,585 bid to Bob McKinness Excavating and Grading for part of the South Monroe Avenue Street Paving and Utilities RISE Project that will include concrete work, water main work and lighting work along with other construction. Funding for the project is in the City's 2021 budget and the project bid came in under the $1.089 million estimate.
And then there's the South Federal Fire Station.
At a March 3 meeting, City Engineer Mark Rahm acknowledged that the City put the work out to bid and received two initial bids on Feb. 18, but had to reject one because of an error in the submission and declined the latter for coming in 24% over the $100,000 amount budgeted for the project. If approved, work on the roof of the 80-year-old building will be rebid and is estimated to cost about $71,860.
You have free articles remaining.
Budget
As for the budget, which needs to be approved during the public hearing portion of the meeting, Mason City Finance Kevin Jacobson lays out that while there will be a decrease in expenditures from $43.29 million to $29.8 million there will be increases in certain levies as well as City utilities.
The City's regular general levy is standing pat at $8.10 per $1,000 at the same time that the special revenue levy is decreasing from $2.989 to $2.969 per $1,000 and the debt levy is increasing from $2.263 to $2.839 per $1,000. And the overall levy is going up to $14.387 per $1,000 from $13.721. Jacobson noted that a primary reason for the increase in the debt levy is additional taxes needed for the ongoing River City Renaissance project.
Utility increases for water and sewer are pegged at 2.55% and 2.83%, respectively while the increase on sanitation is expected to be about 40 cents a month more.
In total, Jacobson estimated that a home with a value of $100,000 should see a tax increase of approximately $11 in City taxes on the 2021 tax bill.
Hotel changes
Finally, the Council will need to approve a request to amend the downtown hotel development agreement with Gatehouse Capital to extend the deadline for property conveyance related to May 15 at the latest.
On Friday, it came out that a zoning variance needs to be made because of an issue with the depth of the lot on South Delaware Avenue where the hotel will be built. The depth exceeds the stated ordinance and the variance cannot be considered until April 7 which would be after the original agreed-upon transference date of April 1.
Though that date will be impacted, Burnett has said that he still believes it is feasible for construction on the project start on or before July 1.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Plenty of weekend news to catch up on this Monday:
The city of Clear Lake may be considering another developer for a hotel and conference center project east of Interstate 35.
In the face of substantial community spread of the coronavirus, Forest City CSD and West Hancock CSD are closing for the next four weeks.
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and legislative leaders will suspend their 2020 session for at le…
The Clear Lake Community School District will be closed for 30 days.
The chance of nabbing a rabbit on Feb. 29 is something that only occurs once in every four years.
What you need to see now is all the new development that is taking place. You read and hear about one project or another but what is happening collectively is amazing.
Visit globegazette.com/extras/celebrations for online forms to submit your Celebration items. Deadline for Sunday publication is 5 p.m. Monday.
To a regular person, going for a long walk might take the better part of an afternoon.
Government bodies in Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright are getting up-to-date info to residents while staying in routine contact with state and national groups.
Following talks with Cerro Gordo County Public Health, along with the community school district, in efforts to contain COVID-19, the Mason Cit…
Can someone please tell me -- why the run on toilet paper?
After competing Monday at an indoor girls track meet, assistant coach Roman Ott gave his discus and shot put throwers the week off to enjoy th…
The Clear Lake City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday for its proposed 2020-21 budget.
City still confident it will hit March 31 deadline for financing and July 1 deadline for construction to start.
Mason City Community Schools students will enjoy their spring break for just a little bit longer.
There are now cases spread across four counties: Carroll, Harrison, Johnson and Pottawattamie.
Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.
The City of Forest City organized plans and procedures for handling coronavirus with multiple various community entities - plans that include temporarily closing doors.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.