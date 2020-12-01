Mason City Council attempts to resolve sign debate

At its Oct. 6 meeting, the Mason City Council took on one of the more divided issues it's seen in 2020.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett and Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse brought before the six-member panel a series of tweaks to the city's zoning ordinance that would clean up existing language dealing with what kind of messaging signs businesses in town could use and in what ways.
According to the city, those specific changes would've required brightness controls, slowed transitions and other programming standard updates to help keep from distracting any drivers that might go by the signs.
Almost right away, Third Ward Councilmember Joshua Masson said he was concerned about getting too much into regulating very specific aspects of a business' outreach.
During a subsequent meeting on Oct. 20, Mason City Council members John Jaszewski and Tom Thoma expressed their own skepticism with the sign amendment and recommended that it be separated from other requested changes to the city zoning ordinance.
Tuesday night, city officials brought forward their adjusted adjustments.
According to Van Steenhuyse, the new iteration proposes some compromises that allow for signs to utilize a vast majority of capabilities without them having distracting flashes and animations. He also said that certain changes to the previous proposal were based on research about brightness and that because the changes are generally less restrictive than before they don't need to go back to the Mason City Planning and Zoning Committee.
Still, members of the council were skeptical.
Jaszewski summarized the situation as "a solution looking for a problem" and suggested that the matter be left alone which Masson echoed.
Second Ward Councilmember Will Symonds countered that making these sorts of changes now could be a help for the city, its residents and businesses in the long run.
"(We're) Getting out ahead of potential problems. Having an ordinance like this allows us to set an even bar for any businesses looking for signs," he said.
When it came time to vote in this round, five of the six council members were in favor of moving forward on the proposal. Only Jaszewski voted against the changes in the first round.
The changes could still come before the council two more times before the matter is resolved.
Along with the proposed sign ordinance changes, the council also considered amending city code that deals with snow removal.
As it currently stands, a business owner has five business days to remove snow once a snow removal notice is posted on a building. That's been changed to 24 hours. If snow isn't removed by then, a contractor would be called and the cost of removal would be billed to the business owner.
In a memo from Van Steenhuyse to Burnett, Van Steenhuyse wrote that the five business days currently permitted allow an "unsafe and potentially dangerous situation to persist for a long time."
When the proposal came before the council on Nov. 17, First Ward Councilman John Lee asked Van Steenhuyse whether or not a business owner who was out of town could get a postponement on removal.
"Generally we don’t do that," Van Steenhuyse said during the November meeting. "We do work with people on an individual basis but normally people just need to make sure that they arrange for snow removal if they’re going to be out of town."
This time, none of the council members had questions for Van Steenhuyse and the proposal passed unanimously.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
