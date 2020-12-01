Mason City Council attempts to resolve sign debate

"(We're) Getting out ahead of potential problems. Having an ordinance like this allows us to set an even bar for any businesses looking for signs," he said.

When it came time to vote in this round, five of the six council members were in favor of moving forward on the proposal. Only Jaszewski voted against the changes in the first round.

The changes could still come before the council two more times before the matter is resolved.

Along with the proposed sign ordinance changes, the council also considered amending city code that deals with snow removal.

As it currently stands, a business owner has five business days to remove snow once a snow removal notice is posted on a building. That's been changed to 24 hours. If snow isn't removed by then, a contractor would be called and the cost of removal would be billed to the business owner.