Mason City Council approves zoning amendment

The main topic of the Mason City Council meeting on November 15, was the proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance.

The amendment, to create a new “specific use district” was introduced at the Nov. 1 council meeting. At that time Jacquelyn Arthur of Laird Law Firm, representing The Legacy Golf Course at 19 LLC, urged the council to adopt the new zoning classification so they could have a golf course-specific zone to allow for expanded usage.

The proposed Legacy Golf Course is located on the site of the former Mason City Country Club on 19th Street Southwest.

The property developer has stated a desire to maintain the golf course, but is also interested in maximizing both the use and value of the property by including mixed use residential and commercial buildings, a possible hotel, a health club or a restaurant.

The amendment was previously approved by the Mason City Planning and Zoning Commission.

The council waived the second reading and approved changing the ordinance on the third and final reading.

Planning and Zoning will make the changes, which will be presented to the council for consideration in January. Once these changes are approved The Legacy Golf Course at 19 will be able to apply for the rezoning of their property and development plans will begin.

Another matter up for approval was the adoption of plans for the Highland Park Golf Course storage building project.

The WHKS engineering cost opinion for the project was $157,000. Bids on the project were opened on Nov. 8 with a single bidder. The bid of $139,328 came from Larson Contracting Central, LLC of Lake Mills.

The award of contract to Larson Contracting was approved by the council at a public hearing. This project was budgeted as a capital improvement project, with funds sourced from Mason City’s local option sales and service tax.