Mason City Council approves updates to Aquatic Center

Temperatures in Mason City may well be below freezing and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shut so many operations down but that hasn't stopped local government officials from planning for warmer weather and less chaotic days.
Tuesday night, the Mason City Council unanimously approved a project at the Mason City Aquatic Center that should make things just a bit more comfortable for residents when they're able to visit again.
Poolside
The plan, as approved by the council, is to restore all of the existing slides at the Mason City Aquatic Center and to replace the picnic tables and locker room benches that are currently on site.
According to a city council packet memo from Mason City Superintendent of Recreation Brian Pauly to Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the total improvements to the aquatic center would be $103,267. The lion's share of that is for the restorative work on the slides which is being contracted out to Fischer Bros. LLC from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Back in July, the city council approved plans for a new aquatic playground at the center which was projected to cost about $100,000.
Financial state
Based on the financial report that was included in the latest packet, the city's expenditures for the month of November came in under budget by about $130,000. The projected amount for the month was $1.146 million while actual spending totaled $1.016 million.
Elsewhere in the report, Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson noted that budgeted revenues for the city's general fund in the month of November were $1.155 million while actual revenues reached $1.917 million.
One city sector that added debt over the past month was Mason City's multipurpose arena which now has a deficit of $108,866. Last week, Pauly said that though the pandemic threw the arena's inaugural year into turmoil it hasn't stopped officials from planning future events.
"You have to be forward thinking," he said. "As things are getting better, we need to be having that game plan of what do the next steps look like."
At present, Mason City is at 64.21% of its debt limit which will matter when officials have to consider the ways of covering costs for future projects. Jacobson noted in his report that "future debt issues need to be limited to bring the outstanding debt to a lower level."
City staffing
Near the beginning of the meeting, Burnett shared with the council that the city's issues with department absences caused by COVID-19 are starting to trend downward.
At this time, Mason City Hall is closed to the public to ensure the continued safety of the city's staff. Were the numbers to dramatically tick back up, there could be interruptions to city services but Burnett has made it clear that that shift is on the outer limits of what increased absences could cause.
