Mason City Council approves updates to Aquatic Center

Back in July, the city council approved plans for a new aquatic playground at the center which was projected to cost about $100,000.

Financial state

Based on the financial report that was included in the latest packet, the city's expenditures for the month of November came in under budget by about $130,000. The projected amount for the month was $1.146 million while actual spending totaled $1.016 million.

Elsewhere in the report, Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson noted that budgeted revenues for the city's general fund in the month of November were $1.155 million while actual revenues reached $1.917 million.

One city sector that added debt over the past month was Mason City's multipurpose arena which now has a deficit of $108,866. Last week, Pauly said that though the pandemic threw the arena's inaugural year into turmoil it hasn't stopped officials from planning future events.

"You have to be forward thinking," he said. "As things are getting better, we need to be having that game plan of what do the next steps look like."