Mason City Council approves spate of projects, sees slight contention on work change order

Work change order

One of the biggest points of contention during the meeting was in regard to the most recent work change order, for the arena, for the "addition of code review items that required adjustments prior to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy."

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, one driver of that work need was the fact that the ice plant room for the arena didn't previously have sprinklers. Over the course of work on the arena, change orders totaled more than $1 million with about $152,000 being spent to address rock elevation and design issues that impeded having a proper depth for the floor of the arena.

Local resident Max Weaver took issue with the latest change order and said that he didn't believe city officials were being fully transparent with the process of change orders. He went to say that the total amount of overruns did not constitute a "small overage amount" as Burnett wrote in his memo to Mayor Bill Schickel and the council. But, according to Burnett, the total sum of change orders "was less than 1% of the total project."