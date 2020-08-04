Mason City Council approves sale of nearly $7 million in bonds

"The assessor believes this will increase the property value by 50%," he said.

With the $30,000 from Mason City, the project is also getting a matching fund from Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

That was far from the only possible improvement the council had to consider though.

Early on in the meeting, the members consider an item to put out requests for proposals on a study of Mason City's transit system.

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the last time that the city even did such a study was in 2004 and routes, fares and other operations have not changed much in the intervening years.

While considering growth on the west side of town, new housing development and a greater focus on energy efficiency, Burnett posed several questions in the agenda for the council: "Do the current routes meet the needs of today's population? Does transit get people to the places they need to go most? What changes, if any, would increase ridership?"