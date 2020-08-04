Mason City Council approves sale of nearly $7 million in bonds

On Tuesday night, the Mason City Council saved the biggest and priciest item on its agenda for near last.
As the meeting was winding down, the five members in attendance unanimously approved the sale of $6,845,000 in general obligation bonds to finance a bevy of capital improvement projects on the city government's checklist. According to Maggie Burger of Speer Financial, which helped oversee the process, there were eight bids in total and the accepted offer came from UMB Bank which gave an interest rate below 1%.
The reason for such an aggressive bid, Burger said, is that UMB does have a past relationship with the city but also that the city's high credit rating and fund balance made it an attractive option for interested parties.
"You do have that AA3 rating which is very important to most portfolios," she said.
With the sale, the city will be able to cover improvement projects as large-scale and prominent as paving South Monroe Avenue ($769,922) and as small as paying for a new mower ($6,300). According to Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson, the increase in the debt service levy that will go into funding such projects will amount to an increase in taxes of 17 cents per $1,000 for homeowners.
Another sort of improvement city officials have liked to see in the past is a business-related improvement and the council had the opportunity to approve just such a thing during its meeting.
Resident Brett Schoneman intends to build a boxing and fitness gym in downtown Mason City at 109 1st Street SE which is just across from the Ressler Insurance and Financial building. Under Schoneman's plan, both floors of the building he's moving into would be used for the gym and it would feature two boxing rings as well as cardio equipment, training areas and locker rooms. The total investment for the project is about $94,000 and Schoneman is asking for a $30,000 forgivable loan from the city through its "Downtown Revitalization Loan" program.
Though that program only has $150,000 in its coffers for the fiscal year, Development Services Director Steven Van Steenhuyse said that Schoneman's project merited such a loan.
"The assessor believes this will increase the property value by 50%," he said.
With the $30,000 from Mason City, the project is also getting a matching fund from Clear Lake Bank and Trust.
That was far from the only possible improvement the council had to consider though.
Early on in the meeting, the members consider an item to put out requests for proposals on a study of Mason City's transit system.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the last time that the city even did such a study was in 2004 and routes, fares and other operations have not changed much in the intervening years.
While considering growth on the west side of town, new housing development and a greater focus on energy efficiency, Burnett posed several questions in the agenda for the council: "Do the current routes meet the needs of today's population? Does transit get people to the places they need to go most? What changes, if any, would increase ridership?"
Burnett and Van Steenhuyse believe that using grant money to look into these matters will beginning the process of answering them and possibly improving on problem areas. The funding itself is coming through the Federal CARES Act which has carve outs for transit agencies.
"We’re really excited that this money is available and we’re going to finally be able to get this project completed," Van Steenhuyse said. Though the final cost is unknown, it will run between $50,000 and $100,000.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
