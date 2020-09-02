Mason City Council approves plan to apply for COVID relief funding

Tuesday night, the Mason City Council took steps that will ensure the local chapter of Habit for Humanity can more easily continue its construction work for the next half decade.
The five-member group unanimously approved a resolution that waives building and permit fees for five years on new work and remodel projects that the nonprofit organization undertakes.
Because a group such as Habitat for Humanity operates on grants, charitable income and in-kind donations, it's budgeting for any one project isn't exceptionally high. Waiving such fees, which easily run in the hundreds of dollars, makes it possible to stay under that lower threshold.
In one case that Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse pointed to, a house that Habitat for Humanity is building on 8th Place Southeast had building permit fees totaling $713. Which could add up and cost the city some modest revenue but Van Steenhuyse wrote to City Administrator Aaron Burnett in a memo that "The waiver of fees of this amount once or twice per year, on average, will not have a significant impact on the City budget."
An item on Tuesday night's agenda that will have a more significant impact on the budget is the city's request for COVID-19 relief funding through the state of Iowa's "Local Government Relief Fund."
The council unanimously approved a resolution that allows the city to apply for up to $640,057 through the state's fund. The way it works is that the state is able to set provide access to a certain amount of funding for city and county governmental bodies through the CARES Act which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in March. The funds work as a sort of fill-in for areas that FEMA funding cannot cover.
In a memo from Burnett to the council and Mayor Bill Schickel, "Much of the work for the city's response has occurred by dedicating salaried and hourly employees during regular hours to tasks related to COVID-19."
The move is similar to one made this morning by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors which approved a resolution to put in for $538,181. Before that discussion, Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre said that the necessary expenditures the money would be dedicated to included: personal protective equipment, sanitizing products, testing supplies and ventilators. The timeline for such expenses is between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
