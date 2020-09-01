Mason City Council approves plan to allow for new Habitat for Humanity projects

An item on Tuesday night's agenda that will have a more significant impact on the budget is the city's request for COVID-19 relief funding through the state of Iowa's "Local Government Relief Fund."

The council unanimously approved a resolution that allows the city to apply for up to $640,057 through the state's fund. The way it works is that the state is able to set provide access to a certain amount of funding for city and county governmental bodies through the CARES Act which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in March. The funds work as a sort of fill-in for areas that FEMA funding cannot cover.

In a memo from Burnett to the council and Mayor Bill Schickel, "Much of the work for the city's response has occurred by dedicating salaried and hourly employees during regular hours to tasks related to COVID-19."