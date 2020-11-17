Mason City Council approves pavilion construction, tweaks arena agreement

As for cost, the final total will be more than $1.5 million as that figure doesn't include the design that Accord Architecture did and any potential change orders that come up during work on the pavilion. However, some of the final costs will be covered by a $375,000 grant the city received from the state for the project.

Related to the pavilion work, the Mason City Council also approved an amendment to the city's lease agreement with Southbridge Mall on the multipurpose arena which was the first major component of the River City Renaissance to be completed.

The change to the agreement would create an escrow account for arena lease payments from the city that would be used for past due taxes. As stated in the city council packet for the Tuesday night meeting: "This account will have two verified contributions of $100,000 each from the mall owner prior to each yearly lease payment being released into the escrow account."

According to Burnett, the taxes continue to be an issue in the agreement and resolving past due taxes paid a major role in pushing for an amendment.