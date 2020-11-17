Mason City Council approves pavilion construction, tweaks arena agreement

Within the next 10 months, Mason City officials expect to see substantial completion of another component of the long-running River City Renaissance project with construction of a downtown performing arts pavilion.
Tuesday night, the Mason City Council moved to approve the work that will need to be done to meet that goal.
The six-member panel unanimously voted to award a $1,556,150 contract to Henkel Construction for work on the pavilion which will run inside of Southbridge Mall and out onto the South Federal Avenue Plaza.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, what will have the largest impact on the construction time for the pavilion, which Principal Financial has the naming rights to, is weather. Prep work and demolition can began relatively soon while something such as masonry will likely be delayed, according to Burnett.
As for cost, the final total will be more than $1.5 million as that figure doesn't include the design that Accord Architecture did and any potential change orders that come up during work on the pavilion. However, some of the final costs will be covered by a $375,000 grant the city received from the state for the project.
Related to the pavilion work, the Mason City Council also approved an amendment to the city's lease agreement with Southbridge Mall on the multipurpose arena which was the first major component of the River City Renaissance to be completed.
The change to the agreement would create an escrow account for arena lease payments from the city that would be used for past due taxes. As stated in the city council packet for the Tuesday night meeting: "This account will have two verified contributions of $100,000 each from the mall owner prior to each yearly lease payment being released into the escrow account."
According to Burnett, the taxes continue to be an issue in the agreement and resolving past due taxes paid a major role in pushing for an amendment.
During the meeting itself, At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams asked Burnett for background on "How we're here" to which Burnett explained, in part, "The goal is to resolve tax issue and I think it goes toward that end."
When the city was working on terms of the 20-year, $4.1 million lease in Jan. 2019, there were concerns about certain terms of the agreement which the city moved to address by proposing arbitration language if Southbridge and its owner, Michael Kohan, were delict in any agreed duties or payments.
A little more than a year ago, in Sept. 2019, Southbridge Mall owed $333,320 in taxes to the county and has repeatedly brushed up against deadlines for payment on taxes.
