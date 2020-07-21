Mason City Council approves new aquatic playground, utility rate increases, solar panels

"The playground goes into the pool so, as long as the pool is closed, kids will not be able to use the playground," he said.

On another waterfront, the council approved plans for utility rate increases after their third and final reading.

In the finalized plans, water rates are increasing by about 71 cents a month, sewer costs are going up by about 49 cents and sanitation is increasing by about 40 cents a month. With unanimous approval at the Tuesday night meeting, the rate increase, the first since May 2019, will go into effect for billings in the month of August.

That finalization wasn't the only utility-related matter on the Tuesday night agenda for the council.

In a call back to an October 2019 meeting, approved plans to place solar panels at the Mason City Water Works facility. There had previously been plans to place panels there but, according to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, solar panel provider Blue Sky Solar wasn't interested in the site at the time.

Now though, the Mason City contractor will go ahead with putting panels at the building.