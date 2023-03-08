Mason City Council approved the sale of the city-owned lot at the corner of Federal Avenue and Second Street Northeast in a regular session Tuesday.

Federal Ave Rowhomes, LLC purchased the lot for the construction of downtown housing. The developer has agreed to build 11 townhouse-style homes, including seven two-bedroom units, of which one is compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and four studio units. The development is expected to be completed by summer of 2024.

The project is part of the ongoing initiative to revitalize Mason City's downtown district.

In other business, two new grant programs were presented. One would address the additional costs of upgrading sprinkler systems for downtown businesses and the other to repair facades at 13 and 15 North Federal. Both resolutions were approved, with Paul Adams, council-at-large, voting no on façade repair.

Additionally, responsibility for approval of some changes to historical buildings has been shifted from the Zoning Regulation Board to the Historic Preservation Committee, which has the expertise to advise.

The city held it's first hearing on a general obligation bond of $9.2 million for the purpose of funding public safety, airport improvements and street work. Mason City's Finance Director Brent Hinson spoke briefly on the challenges cities have been facing as they set budgets with property tax rollback rates being patched through state legislation. He reiterated the city is in strong financial shape even if there is not a quick legislative solution.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, Mayor Bill Schickel and the council members welcomed Boston Draper, a new recruit, to the Mason City Police Department. Draper is one of three new hires. "He's a local man, too," said Brinkley. "It's great to have our own on the force."

Brinkley says the city will continue to recruit officers to fill out its roster, with 40 of 48 positions filled to date.

