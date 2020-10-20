Mason City Council approves grant application for Willow Creek Riverwalk

As Mason City officials have worked on completing the projects that comprise the ongoing River City Renaissance they have also been identifying work that can compliment the undertaking.
One piece that's been previously identified as a targeted priority is the development of the city's Willow Creek riverwalk which officials say would attempt to highlight the city's recent spate of building as well as its natural resources. That plan would be settled through the ongoing "Willow Creek Master Plan" which the city has been crafting to revitalize riverfront areas of town.
At Tuesday night's Mason City Council meeting, city officials took the next step in trying to make that plan a reality.
During the meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved submitting an Iowa Great Places Grant application to request $400,000 that would go toward the cost for completing the riverwalk project.
In that submission, the work is currently budgeted at $1.2 million. For the current fiscal year the project takes up $200,000 but City Administrator Aaron Burnett noted in a memo to the council that the total scope of the work will require the project to have the remainder of the Capital Improvement Plan funded next year.
Burnett wrote in that same memo that when the city previously applied for the grant in 2019, it was able to get Willow Creek recognized as a focus for investment but wasn't able to get the grant application approved.
Signs
Support Local Journalism
While that plan received unanimous approval from the council, opinion on a matter relating to signage is still divided.
At the previous council meeting on Oct. 6, Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse recommended to City Administrator Aaron Burnett and the council a spate of interrelated amendments that would clean up existing language in the city's zoning ordinances. One aspect of that dealt with signs that are used as messaging by businesses and organizations in town.
Along with brightness controls and requirements for static images, the updated ordinance would also ask that no more than one message center sign be allowed per property. Signs that had already been placed prior to the amendment of the ordinance would be grandfathered in.
On Tuesday night, three of the councilmembers (John Jaszewski, Joshua Masson and Tom Thoma) expressed skepticism with that particular amendment and recommended that it be separated from the other changes to the city zoning ordinance.
"Seems to be a solution going and looking for a problem. This is a bad idea," Jaszewski said to the council.
Thoma then followed up his colleague to share what he'd heard from constituents about the idea.
"I’ve gotten a couple of comments from people who are in the process are putting up a sign and they are totally against this," he said before relaying that he wasn't too fond of the idea either.
However, the proposal to strike the particular section regarding signs ultimately failed to get a majority of support and the item passed on its second of three readings before the council.
One councilmember, John Lee, was absent at the meeting so there is still a chance for the language regarding signs to be stricken and reconsidered down the line.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!