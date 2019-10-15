In Cerro Gordo County, in the past, certain coverage areas for Clear Lake and Mason City emergency services would overlap. Which meant that, in certain cases, it was possible that a response unit from Mason City, headed to county areas, might have to travel farther and longer than one in Clear Lake would have to.
According to Mason City Fire Department Chief Erik Bullinger, that potential issue will be alleviated with the Mason City Council's approval on Tuesday night to enter into an ambulance service agreement with Cerro Gordo County.
The basic intent is that the county's adjustments to the boundaries of the service agreement should put people closer to an ambulance service in territory.
Per the terms of the agreement, the ambulance service area for Mason City will encompass much of the county (including the Mason City Municipal Airport) except the following swathe: The corner of Apple Avenue and 310th Street, going east Killdeer Avenue, going south to 220th Street, going west to Grouse Avenue, going south to 190th Street, going west to Dogwood Avenue, then south to 160th Street, going west to Apple Avenue, going north to 310th Street.
According to the city and the county, there's no attendant budget impact to the plan which will run through September 30, 2029.
