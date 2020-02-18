Mason City Council approves dam grant, $3 million in property tax abatements

On Tuesday night, the Mason City Council settled a number of financially impactful items for the city in a little bit less time than it takes to watch a weekly drama on TV.
The six-panel group, which was missing Mayor Bill Schickel leading the proceedings, got through 15 items that included approval of a grant for dam work on the Winnebago River and issuing some $3.1 million in tax abatements for 31 properties across the city, in about 45 minutes.
Dam grant
All of the items passed unanimously and only two were pulled for additional discussion: the dam grant and approval for restructuring at the Mason City Fire Department to create a position of Assistant Deputy Chief of Training.
The $125,000 grant for dam work on the Winnebago River is part of an ongoing plan that will end in the stretch of water running through Mason City becoming more navigable for kayakers as well as fish and other aquatic life. However, the grant does not fully fund one half of the project and workers will not start until other funding sources can be obtained.
That issue of funding was raised by At-Large Councilman Tom Thoma who asked City Administrator Aaron Burnett how much total funding the city would need for work on the three relevant Winnebago dams. According to Burnett, the total project is estimated at over $500,000.
"The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is going to continue to work with the city to continue to get 50/50 cost share," Burnett said. "We’ll move forward with grant funds as the money continues to be allocated." Workers will not start until other funding sources can be obtained.
You have free articles remaining.
Property tax abatements
In 2019, Mason City's Department of Development Services received 34 applications for its "Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Program" which helps to increase assessed property values. At the meeting, city council gave preliminary approval on 31 of those grants.
According to Department Director Steven Van Steenhuyse, that work would result in about $3.1 million ending up on the city's tax rolls. That number is about $2 million less than 2018 although the city had 13 additional applications, 47 in total, that year.
Public hearing(s)
There were three public hearing items on the meeting agenda although none of them received any comment from Mason City residents and all passed unanimously.
The one with the longest lasting impact was the approval of the "Capital Improvements Plan" for 2021-2025. At a January meeting, city officials estimated that, from 2020 through 2024, if all listed projects went through on or around budget, the city would spend about $119 million on department programs. Some of that money would come from specific utilities revenues but there would also be money from grants and the city's reserve of General Obligation Bonds.
Council also approved a project for $83,889 for a new HVAC system at the Mason City Animal Shelter and execution of a real estate purchase agreement between city and River City Development Co. LTD for $2,000.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Take a look at our stories from the weekend you might have missed.
Mild temperatures and sunshine drew large crowds to Clear Lake on Saturday for the annual Color the Wind kite festival. Dozens of colorful kit…
A classic fairy tale is coming to life at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City.
Over a century after being completely extirpated from Iowa, trumpeter swans are slowly making their comeback.
Six West Hancock wrestlers made the trip to the Class 1A, District 1 meet on Saturday at Denver High School. Next week, those same six will be…
Saturday is a big day for area high school wrestlers.
The Clear Lake CSD School Board released the Clear Creek secure entry and Lions Field Complex projects out for bid during the school board meeting Thursday evening.
Some girls basketball coaches may have concerns when their team falls behind 7-0 to start a game.
When John Lloyd arrived in North Iowa in 1983, he brought with him an immense passion for hockey.
A true crime podcast turned TV series will feature the unsolved Jodi Huisentruit’s case when it returns this weekend.
For the upperclassmen on the Mason City girls basketball team, Friday was a special night.
"I interviewed Price, the outgoing Iowa Democratic Party chairman, this past week after he announced his intention to resign."
This week, county supervisors boards, across the North Iowa area, considered construction issues, yearly budgets and tax levies.
A Mason City man has been arrested in connection with multiple dumpster fires over the last few months.
Two North Iowa men hope to establish a stand-up comedy scene in the area.
Lately, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about birthdays. Why?
Iowa Congressman Steve King joined 181 of his Republican colleagues on Thursday in voting against removing a 1982 deadline for state ratificat…
GOP says the action is aimed at ‘activist’ judges; Dems says it’s an assault on women.
Though the lifelong Mason City resident isn't alive to witness the honor, his music still hangs around.
As we look in the rear view mirror and see the Iowa caucuses fade further and further into the distance, you have to wonder whether we’ll ever blaze this trail again.
But the family remains frustrated about timetables and having their motivations ignored.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.