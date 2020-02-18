Mason City Council approves dam grant, $3 million in property tax abatements

According to Department Director Steven Van Steenhuyse, that work would result in about $3.1 million ending up on the city's tax rolls. That number is about $2 million less than 2018 although the city had 13 additional applications, 47 in total, that year.

Public hearing(s)

There were three public hearing items on the meeting agenda although none of them received any comment from Mason City residents and all passed unanimously.

The one with the longest lasting impact was the approval of the "Capital Improvements Plan" for 2021-2025. At a January meeting, city officials estimated that, from 2020 through 2024, if all listed projects went through on or around budget, the city would spend about $119 million on department programs. Some of that money would come from specific utilities revenues but there would also be money from grants and the city's reserve of General Obligation Bonds.