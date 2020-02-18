You are the owner of this article.
Mason City Council approves dam grant, $3 million in property tax abatements
Mason City Council approves dam grant, $3 million in property tax abatements

Mason City Council meeting Nov. 19, 2019

Mason City Council members go over agenda items at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

On Tuesday night, the Mason City Council settled a number of financially impactful items for the city in a little bit less time than it takes to watch a weekly drama on TV. 

The six-panel group, which was missing Mayor Bill Schickel leading the proceedings, got through 15 items that included approval of a grant for dam work on the Winnebago River and issuing some $3.1 million in tax abatements for 31 properties across the city, in about 45 minutes. 

Dam grant

All of the items passed unanimously and only two were pulled for additional discussion: the dam grant and approval for restructuring at the Mason City Fire Department to create a position of Assistant Deputy Chief of Training.

The $125,000 grant for dam work on the Winnebago River is part of an ongoing plan that will end in the stretch of water running through Mason City becoming more navigable for kayakers as well as fish and other aquatic life. However, the grant does not fully fund one half of the project and workers will not start until other funding sources can be obtained. 

That issue of funding was raised by At-Large Councilman Tom Thoma who asked City Administrator Aaron Burnett how much total funding the city would need for work on the three relevant Winnebago dams. According to Burnett, the total project is estimated at over $500,000.

"The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is going to continue to work with the city to continue to get 50/50 cost share," Burnett said. "We’ll move forward with grant funds as the money continues to be allocated." Workers will not start until other funding sources can be obtained.

Property tax abatements

In 2019, Mason City's Department of Development Services received 34 applications for its "Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Program" which helps to increase assessed property values. At the meeting, city council gave preliminary approval on 31 of those grants. 

According to Department Director Steven Van Steenhuyse, that work would result in about $3.1 million ending up on the city's tax rolls. That number is about $2 million less than 2018 although the city had 13 additional applications, 47 in total, that year.

Public hearing(s)

There were three public hearing items on the meeting agenda although none of them received any comment from Mason City residents and all passed unanimously. 

The one with the longest lasting impact was the approval of the "Capital Improvements Plan" for 2021-2025. At a January meeting, city officials estimated that, from 2020 through 2024, if all listed projects went through on or around budget, the city would spend about $119 million on department programs. Some of that money would come from specific utilities revenues but there would also be money from grants and the city's reserve of General Obligation Bonds. 

Council also approved a project for $83,889 for a new HVAC system at the Mason City Animal Shelter and execution of a real estate purchase agreement between city and River City Development Co. LTD for $2,000.

