Mason City Council approves budget, hotel agreement amendment

During the public hearing portion of the discussion on the budget, one resident expressed concern about any kind of tax going up by any amount which numerous City officials attempted to allay.

"I think that there are a lot of departments to make sure taxpayer dollars go as far as they can," Burnett said before pointing to the City's history of keeping tax increases at or below inflation levels. Adams expressed a smidgen of solidarity with sentiment that no one likes to pay taxes but reaffirmed that there are "necessary things we need to do if we want to continue to offer service."

Hotel changes

Finally, the Council will need to approve a request to amend the downtown hotel development agreement with Gatehouse Capital to extend the deadline for property conveyance related to May 15 at the latest.

On Friday, it came out that a zoning variance needs to be made because of an issue with the depth of the lot on South Delaware Avenue where the hotel will be built. The depth exceeds the stated ordinance and the variance cannot be considered until April 7 which would be after the original agreed-upon transference date of April 1.