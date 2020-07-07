Mason City Council approves agreement with Forest City

The way it will work is Mason City staff inspectors will work on overtime, as needed and requested, to assist Forest City in its efforts. All of the time spent will be reimbursed by Forest City to Mason City. Even something like mileage will be covered. Mason City First Ward Councilman John Lee asked Burnett what the impact would be for work that needs to be done in town and Burnett assured him that "As far as our services, I do not think we will have a problem."

Along with approving a new agreement, the city council also approved amending an existing agreement with Cargill Kitchen Solutions.

When the council previously approved an expansion agreement with Cargill in 2017, that deal included incentives in the form of semi-annual tax rebates based on the additional assessed value created by the expansion.