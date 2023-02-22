Mason City Council approved a collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) for the next three years.

The AFSCME bargaining unit accepted the deal on Feb. 9 with the council's approval coming in regular meeting Tuesday. The agreement affects both union members and non-bargaining employees.

The deal makes a number of adjustments including cost of living, lead person and shift differential increases, clothing allowances, updated vacation awards for new hires.

Cost of living increases will begin July 1 of this year and start at 5.25% rising in 2024 another 4% with the final year an increase of 3.25%. A newly hired city maintenance worker who was hired July 1 would see a starting wage of $26.73. By 2025, that worker would be earning $28.70. Councilman John Lee said, "This a very good package. I know they may have wanted more, but these are good yearly increases."

Shift differential increased from $0.30 per hour for second shift to $0.50 per hour, and third shift sees an increase of forty cents to $0.80 per hour. This agreement has been amended to include starting times that occur during the third shift and holds the differential over throughout the shift to compensate early work hours.

In addition to the improvements in worker pay, the city has negotiated for some flexibility in hiring what are considered to be skilled and vital positions including water supply operator, water reclamation operator, electrician and mechanic. The city has retained rights to increase starting wages and vacation packages for these employee designations.

"We wanted to be able to make our offers attractive to those skilled positions that can sometimes be difficult to recruit for," said Human Resources Director for the city, Perry Buffington. "I think it was a really successful negotiation with great people."

The vacation package allows for employees to access vacation after six months of service with an increase in vacation allowance as years of service accumulate.

