Mason City Council approves $6.9 million in budget amendments

With the fiscal year coming to a close and re-openings beginning for both local business and local government, the Mason City Council approved a number of tweaks on Tuesday night that are intended to bolster the budget as well as the recovery process.
After announcing a public hearing date for amending the budget at its last meeting, the city council unanimously approved more than $6.9 million worth of amendments to the 2019-2020 fiscal year. While a number of costs were related to COVID-19 needs, pandemic response wasn't the sole driver of such amendments.
Several items were concerned with the multipurpose arena and lagging revenues (which are linked to the COVID-19 outbreak) while others relate to costs incurred from an ongoing lawsuit with G8 Development over former downtown hotel plans and the Bushel Boy project that delivered a $35 million facility to Mason City.
In total, the budget amendments were not as high as those from the previous fiscal year but did exceed others from the past decade.
When it comes to re-opening, the Mason City Council unanimously approved a tweak to the outdoor seating permit process that officials hope will make it easier for businesses to adapt to the more stringent guidelines still needed during the pandemic.
Previously, if a business owner wanted to expand to outdoor seating they would have to get approval from city departments and city council before enacting any changes.
With this agenda item approval, an interim permit from relevant city departments (such as Mason City Planning and Zoning) would be enough for businesses to expand outdoors. The Mason City Council could still deny a longer-term outdoor seating permit but owners no longer have to wait quite as long for the council to weigh in.
Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said during the meeting that some of the factors for passage include the ease of passage for passersby as well as general width of the sidewalk a business is expanding on to. When Third Ward Councilmember Joshua Masson asked Burnett what would happen if a business was denied an interim permit, Burnett informed him that an owner could still push for approval from the city council. Their permit wouldn't just end at the interim stage.
If local businesses decide to apply for outdoor seating permits, they might soon be able to handle that in-person.
Near the beginning of the council meeting, Burnett announced that city hall and several other government buildings could open within the next month.
However that will come with some alterations.
Burnett said that all access will have to be by appointment only. Plexiglass will be installed to keep employees safe and any patrons will need to wear masks and sanitize their hands before entering. As Burnett shared, access to the building is still in the planning stages as it is "very difficult to achieve safety."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!