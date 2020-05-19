Mason City Council approves $6.9 million in budget amendments

In total, the budget amendments were not as high as those from the previous fiscal year but did exceed others from the past decade.

When it comes to re-opening, the Mason City Council unanimously approved a tweak to the outdoor seating permit process that officials hope will make it easier for businesses to adapt to the more stringent guidelines still needed during the pandemic.

Previously, if a business owner wanted to expand to outdoor seating they would have to get approval from city departments and city council before enacting any changes.

With this agenda item approval, an interim permit from relevant city departments (such as Mason City Planning and Zoning) would be enough for businesses to expand outdoors. The Mason City Council could still deny a longer-term outdoor seating permit but owners no longer have to wait quite as long for the council to weigh in.