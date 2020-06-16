Mason City Council approves $1 million worth of infrastructure projects

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
When it comes to public works projects, summer is typically "construction season." It's the time of year when the weather seems to cooperate enough for crews to accomplish their goals. For residents, "construction season" most means adjusting travel routes to account for the flurry of activity.
Tuesday night's meeting of the Mason City Council offered proof that construction season is fully here.
During the meeting, which lasted a little more than an hour, the six-member council approved six city infrastructure projects totaling more than $1.082 million that address roads, sewers and water lines.
The largest of those items was approval of a $353,337 paving bid to Heartland Asphalt as a part of the "2020 Street Rehabilitation Program" while the smallest, updating elements of the city's water reclamation facilities, totaled $18,500.
In between there was approval of a $335,180 bid to Mid-Continent Contracting Inc. for street panel and curb replacements, $230,367 for continued monitoring of the city's sewer system through CCTV, $75,000 for engineering services related to that five-year monitoring program and $70,000 for sanitary sewer repairs on pipes and manholes.
For each of the roadwork projects, only a single bid was received and both came in over estimated costs from Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm.
According to his letter to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the bid for the street panel and curb replacement project came in 20% over while the asphalt work came in 6.5% over. The former is being funded through road use tax funds, which have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while the latter draws from a mix of bonding, utility funding and the local option sales tax. Rahm wrote that because road use tax funds have been impacted, his department is helping to rework the project to fit within the city's budget.
As for the troika of sewer-related projects, Mason City Operation & Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler said that it's important to make sure that pipes in town that were in good condition the last time the city inspected them (ones, twos and threes as he called them) hadn't turned into "fours and fives."
During this current five-year CCTV process, which Stangler said is in its second year, the biggest problems to date have been on the westside of town which "Phase One" looked at in the Meadowbrook area. "Phase two" will examine the 160,000 feet of sewer line in the south central area of the city that accounts for 20% of the entire system.
All three of the sewer-related projects are funded and accounted for by existing revenue sources.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jared McNett
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.