Mason City Council approves $1 million worth of infrastructure projects

According to his letter to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the bid for the street panel and curb replacement project came in 20% over while the asphalt work came in 6.5% over. The former is being funded through road use tax funds, which have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while the latter draws from a mix of bonding, utility funding and the local option sales tax. Rahm wrote that because road use tax funds have been impacted, his department is helping to rework the project to fit within the city's budget.

As for the troika of sewer-related projects, Mason City Operation & Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler said that it's important to make sure that pipes in town that were in good condition the last time the city inspected them (ones, twos and threes as he called them) hadn't turned into "fours and fives."

During this current five-year CCTV process, which Stangler said is in its second year, the biggest problems to date have been on the westside of town which "Phase One" looked at in the Meadowbrook area. "Phase two" will examine the 160,000 feet of sewer line in the south central area of the city that accounts for 20% of the entire system.

All three of the sewer-related projects are funded and accounted for by existing revenue sources.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

