Mason City Council advances major roadwork project

However, that will not cover the entirety of costs for the project so the city has said it will "need to budget additional funds toward construction of the project."

Skywalk development

While certain aspects of the Mason City downtown hotel project still need to be finalized, work on the skywalk that will connect it to The Music Man Square continues to move along.

At a presentation before the regular council meeting, Fouad Daoud, president of the local engineering and planning group WHKS, said that plans are 60% done and have already been seen by Iowa's Department of Transportation which needs to be involved since the skywalk goes over the highway.